This Chicago White Sox prospect now has a wide-open path onto the 26-man roster

The Chicago White Sox have had a few of their players out with injuries this spring, with a few coming to key members in their lineup.

Opening Day is right around the corner, and the White Sox will try to remain healthy before they kick off the 2025 season.

Josh Rojas was the latest White Sox to get bit by the injury bug, with Chuck Garfien of CHSN reporting that manager Will Venable said Rojas has a hairline fracture in his toe.

Josh Rojas has a hairline fracture in his big toe. They’re taking it day by day for now. pic.twitter.com/2pwlxznnu9 — Chuck Garfien (@ChuckGarfien) March 17, 2025

Rojas, as Venable put it is taking it “day by day”, but there's a question for him to be ready for Opening Day.

Rojas’s injury could benefit someone like Chase Meidroth, who now appears to have a wide-open lane to make the roster.

Meidroth's path onto the big league roster started to open when the Sox optioned Colson Montgomery to Triple-A. Now, with Rojas injured, Meidroths path is becoming wide open.

Meidroth became the Sox's number-one option at shortstop when Montgomery was optioned and could be playing there on Opening Day. If he isn't over at short, Meidroth could open the year over at second, as Lenyn Sosa can play short.

Meidroth hasn't hit well this spring, going 3-23 but has walked eight times. The White Sox have used Meidroth in the leadoff role a few times this spring, given his eye, and he could be there when the season opens on the 27.

We shall soon find out if he makes the initial big-league roster.

Meidroth has made it to this point and could defy the odds and make the club as non-roster invite.

Given the Sox injuries and the organization wanting to play their young players, the stars appear to be aligning for Meidroth to be selected to join the team in Chicago.