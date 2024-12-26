Three ideal trade destinations for Chicago White Sox former All-Star Luis Robert Jr.

The Cincinnati Reds

The case for the Reds was already made on this site earlier this month. They have five prospects in the top 100 according to MLB Pipeline.

Three of them are position players, all 21 or younger. The problem is that Edwin Arroyo is the only player of those three who has reached Double-A. However, Sal Steward and Cam Collier being at A-ball might actually be the reason the Reds give up one or both of those players.

An A-ball player is still a big what-if. That is why the risk of trading top-100 players still at the level of the minors is not huge.

However, this is still a small-market team who might decide to hold onto their top prospects and not give up something significant.

The Philadelphia Phillies

SoxMachine.com's Josh Nelson makes a great case as to why the Phillies should be interested in Robert Jr.

Even though the Philadelphia Phillies traded for Jesus Luzardo this morning, they still could use outfield help.



Which is why on @SoxMachine this morning I wrote the Phillies and Los Angeles Dodgers being obvious landing spots for Luis Robert Jr. https://t.co/j0FyGAs8gi — Josh Nelson - Sox Machine (@soxmachine_josh) December 22, 2024

The Phillies were reportedly willing to give up their top prospect to get Garrett Crochet. The deal fell through when the Sox demanded Philadelphia add their top pitching prospect too.

If Chris Getz really wants pitcher Andrew Painter, maybe sending back an affordable outfielder such as Luis Robert Jr. will do the trick. Crochet only takes the field once every five days. LRJ, when healthy, plays every day.

The Phillies did trade away top-100 prospect Starlyn Caba to the Miami Marlins for Jesus Lazardo. Caba likely would have been the "something significant" in a Luis Robert Jr. trade if the Phillies refused to deal their three top prospects, Aidan Miller, Painter, and Justin Crawford.

However, Getz loves catching prospects, and the Phillies fourth-ranked prospect, Eduardo Tait, is at A-ball. Maybe that is the significant piece Getz wants back to trade, his only significant player left on the roster.