The Chicago White Sox shockingly made a great hire as Will Venable reportedly will be the next manager

The Chicago White Sox did something right. That is not something that can said about this team these days.

The White Sox are reportedly hiring Texas Rangers associate manager Will Venable to be the club's next skipper.

Will Venable will be named the next White Sox manager, a source confirmed to me. The White Sox have not commented on the hiring, but Venable becomes the 44th manager in franchise history: https://t.co/pQDn8nzQb8 — Scott Merkin (@scottmerkin) October 30, 2024

This is a big deal for the Sox to get Venable to agree to manage the club.

This is a guy who did not even interview with the New York Mets and turned down the Cleveland Guardians last year. He was perceived to be the heir to the Rangers job whenever Bruce Bochy decided to retire.

Instead, he is coming to the Southside after the Sox lost a historic 121 games.

You might question his sanity, but some guys love to take on a challenge. Turning the White Sox into contenders is going to be the biggest rebuild of all time.

This is a welcomed surprise that Venable is leaving Texas to guide the Sox given his impressive post-playing career.

His first front-office job was as a special assistant to Theo Epstein, the greatest front-office head of all time. He then was the first base and then third base coach for Joe Maddon. He moved onto to the Boston Red Sox to be the bench for Alex Cora and then left for Texas before the 2023 season to work for Bochy.

That is an apprenticeship with the best baseball executive ever and three World Series-winning managers. You cannot get a better resume for someone without managing experience.

While Venable still has to actually manage a full big-league season (he has some fill-in experience) to prove he can be at least a net-neutral manager, his background sets up for him to be a very good one.

What am I hearing about new White Sox manager Will Venable?



“Will command accountability. Guys will show up to play for him.”



“When players get to know him, they want to run through a wall for him.“



Plenty more with ⁦@JesseRogersESPN⁩.



Podcast: https://t.co/NZkLwcFmxy pic.twitter.com/ye8tl40HIT — Chuck Garfien (@ChuckGarfien) October 30, 2024

The White Sox never pull off these splash hires.

Heck, this franchise once let Jeff Torberg leave a season after winning AL Manager of the Year because the club did not want to pay him. Terry Bevington and Pedro Grifol have been allowed to manage the club. The Sox picked Grifol over a second tour of Ozzie Guillen, a beloved figure who is the only living person to manage the Sox to a World Series.

That just shows how this franchise does not make splash hires or hires the best candidate to take the job. In fact, this club is known for making the wrong decision such as the owner bringing back Tony La Russa to make up for a regret instead of hiring A.J. Hinch.

The Detroit Tigers just stormed their way into the playoffs and won a series. The Sox may have won the 2021 AL Central under La Russa, but it has been dark days ever since.

Also, this hiring proves general manager Chris Getz is in charge and not La Russa.

Former Los Angeles Angels manager Phil Nevin's inclusion in the interview process gave off that hint that La Russa was the shadow GM due to days together in Arizona.

Nevin's only qualifications were he is a former manager and big-league player. Otherwise, his hiring would have been a terrible move. It also lines up with what the Sox do by hiring people no other teams want--Nevin is currently out of the game.

Instead, Getz, who has been overhauling the Sox front office to join the modern age of baseball, got his guy in Venable. He was looking for a partner to help him run the team and he certainly got one in Venable. Front office experience to go along with a successful assistant coaching career is exactly the type of person that should be running the clubhouse.

Maybe that is why Venable took the job since he likely will get a say in personnel matters. This is a good day to be a White Sox fan, and it has been a long time for anyone to be able to say that.