Chicago White Sox's top-hitting prospect's hot start is turning heads

Chicago White Sox fans likely won't have much to get excited about this season, but they can be excited about the farm system.

The White Sox have one of the better farm systems in baseball, ranking sixth according to MLB Pipeline and having six top-100 prospects in their overall rankings.

The bulk of the Sox's top prospects are close to breaking into the big leagues, with three of their top pitching prospects starting at Double-A Birmingham, and four of their position players playing at Triple-A Charlotte.

The Charlotte Knights will have one of the better lineups in the International League to start the season before the prospects in the lineup start to get called up to the big league club.

The one prospect the White Sox have who's hitting the cover off the ball to start the season for the Knights is catcher Kyle Teel, who has been the team's designated hitter for the first two games.

Kyle Teel's hot start to the Triple-A season.

The Knights have played two games to start their season and have scored a combined 21 runs to their opponent's five.

The main driver of the Knights' offense has been Teel who drove in a career-high six RBIs, which was half of the runs scored in the Knights's 12-4 victory over the Gwinnett Stripers.

Have yourself a night, Kyle Teel!



The @whitesox No. 2 prospect hits a three-run homer for Triple-A @KnightsBaseball en route to a 6-RBI game: pic.twitter.com/u14TJdrYZ5 — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) March 30, 2025

The night prior, Teel went 2-4 and contributed two RBIs in the Knights' 9-1 win in their season opener.

Teel was one of the main pieces the White Sox got in return for the Garrett Crochet trade. Teel is the White Sox's No. 2 overall prospect and MLB's 32nd-ranked prospect and this hot start could force the White Sox to make a spot for him on the big league roster.

Teel could force the White Sox to call him up.

Teel’s hot start to the year is just a continuation of how well he performed this spring when he was invited to camp as a non-roster invite.

In 14 games in the Cactus League, Teel had a slash line of .316/.435/.684 with an OPS of 1.119. Teel also mashed two home runs and tallied six RBIs.

Teel didn't make the team to start the year because he had no starting spot. The White Sox decided to go with Korey Lee as the starter after he had a strong spring and Matt Thaiss as the backup.

Teel is a starter, and having him up to ride the bench wouldn't cut it. A spot on the big league roster will have to be made if this production continues as it can't be ignored.

Teel can play the corner outfield spots, which could help his case in getting the call, as the White Sox lack depth at that position.

Some possible casualties on the roster if Teel is called up could be Matt Thaiss or Travis Jankowski, but that will have to wait to see if Teel can continue this production.