The Chicago White Sox's use of the long ball could help them find success this season

The difference from last season to this year is that the Chicago White Sox have a different vibe about them, which hopefully will help them win more ballgames.

That difference in vibe can help change the whole atmosphere around a team and provide a little more pep in their step.

The Chicago White Sox have been better than expected to begin this season, as they're 2-2 and are coming off a great win against the Minnesota Twins.

The fans who traveled out to Rate Field were treated to three great games against the Los Angeles Angels, which featured dominant starting pitching by the White Sox. White Sox starter Martín Pérez added to that dominance by throwing six innings of no-hit ball in his first career start as a White Sox.

Fans were also treated to a showing of the home run ball, which the Sox have utilized heavily to start this season after ranking dead last in the category last season.

The long ball could be a staple of the White Sox offense this season.

In the first game of the season, the long ball was on full display, with Austin Slater hitting the first home run for the White Sox this season off Yusei Kikuchi in the second inning in a 2-1 count.

The 1st White Sox home run of the regular season belongs to Austin Slater! pic.twitter.com/ZwK65Q5i3p — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) March 27, 2025

The White Sox would then hit two more homers, a three-run shot by Andrew Benintendi and a two-run blast by Lenyn Sosa. These home runs by the Sox on Opening Day capped off an 8-1 victory and put the Sox over .500 for the first time since 2023.

The Sox kept the trend of launching the long ball in their latest win against the Twins, where the White Sox hit three more to shut out the Twins 9-0.

Benintendi launched his second homer of the season (leads the team) in the bottom of the second inning when Twins right-hander Chris Paddack hung a changeup that fell perfectly into his bat path. This home run was the 100th of Benintendi’s career.

Andrew Benintendi blasts his 100th career home run! 💪 pic.twitter.com/oUTYRFDIL0 — MLB (@MLB) March 31, 2025

Andrew Vaughn added a three-run shot of his own, and Michael A. Taylor hit a two-run shot.

The long ball could become a tool in the White Sox offense this season and help them score more runs and stay in ball games.

The offense has been better than expected.

The White Sox offense has been better than advertised, scoring 19 runs to open the season.

The long ball has helped the White Sox to score those runs, but they’ve been putting the ball in play, with 26 total hits.

The White Sox offense, firing on all cylinders, coincides with the team's dominant starting pitching, which hasn't allowed a run this season.

If the White Sox offense keeps this up, it could help propel them in the standings to start the year.