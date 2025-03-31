It would be nice if the Chicago White Sox beat the Minnesota Twins more than once in 2025

One of the many reasons that can be listed as to why the Chicago White Sox lost a record 121 games last season was hardly beating their AL Central Division foes.

The White Sox especially had trouble beating the Minnesota Twins.

The Sox went 1-12 against the Twinkies last season. The Twins also outscored the Sox 85-45. No team dominated the Sox quite like the Twins did in 2024.

The Kansas City Royals also went 12-1 against the Sox, but the run differential was 66-23. While the run differential was higher, the Twins put up more runs against the White Sox.

Minnesota either found ways to crush Chicago like a 7-0 in the first matchup of the season or ripping the Sox's heart out like the walk off victory they Twins had in the next game.

The Twins also swept that series, which dropped the Sox to that infamous 3-22 start.

The ironic thing is the Sox's lone win against the Twins last season came on July 10th in the first game of a doubleheader. What followed after that win was an AL record tying 22-game losing streak, with the Twins handing the Sox four of those defeats.

If there are going to be signs of progress of better days ahead, beating the Twins a few more times this season would be one of them.

This season does not matter, as the White Sox are well on their way toward losing 100 games for a third-straight season.

As weird as it sounds, it would be better to lose around the standard 100 games like the franchise did in 2023 than the historically awful 2024 team did.

One way to slightly improve the win-loss record is beating the Twins a few more times, especially since they will play this division foe 13 times this season.

A nice sign of progress would be if the White Sox prove to be a thorn in all four division rivals' sides rather than just Cleveland, like the team was last season.

The Sox beat the Guardians five times. The only reason they had three wins against the Detroit Tigers was that two of them came after the Tigers clinched a playoff berth and the team was likely nursing a hangover from the celebration.

It would be welcomed if the Sox could give the Twins the business this season, and it can start this week during this three-game home series.