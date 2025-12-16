Chris Getz hilariously shuts down absurd recent White Sox-Red Sox trade rumor

The White Sox Winter Meetings featured heavy rumors and little action. Aside from the team landing the first pick in the 2026 MLB draft, the majority of the White Sox headlines last week were simply speculation. The White Sox were tied to players like Pete Fairbanks, Jake Meyers, Ryan O’Hearn, and Dustin May (who has since reportedly agreed to a deal with the St. Louis Cardinals). By far the most ridiculous rumor from the meetings was a reported trade inquiry between the White Sox and Boston Red Sox. The Red Sox, in their quest to upgrade at catcher, have reportedly expressed interest in re-acquiring Kyle Teel from the White Sox. When asked about these rumors in an interview with Mully and Haugh on 670 The Score this week, White Sox GM Chris Getz unsurprisingly shut them down quickly.





“It's an emoji return. What are we doing here?", Getz said. "Teams can ask for anyone. It’s just a matter of how much attention you’re going to give on the reply. On that one, it’s interesting. It’s wild that you trade someone and you want them back that quickly.” Later, Getz said “We certainly didn’t take it very seriously when they reached out.”

The Red Sox interest in Teel isn’t surprising, nor is the White Sox response to the inquiries. The Red Sox, after all, drafted Teel in the first round in 2023, and he was highly productive in two minor league seasons in their organization before the trade to the White Sox. The White Sox love what Kyle Teel gave them in his first big league stint and view him as an important part of their future. To backtrack on a young player of his caliber this early, especially with the team he originally came from, would be a silly and short-sighted move. Chris Getz is smart enough to recognize this and respond accordingly.

The White Sox simply are not trading Kyle Teel

If the White Sox are going to trade a catcher this season, which feels unlikely, it’s going to be Edgar Quero. Quero struggled defensively in 2025 and needs to drive the ball more consistently. He's still just 22 and has plenty of time to develop and the White Sox love his mature approach. It feels too early to move on from a catcher to fill a need elsewhere, though it’s something they could consider in the near future. Teel is athletic enough that the team could opt to try him out at another position to get him and Quero both in the lineup regularly, but he also posted stronger defensive metrics than Quero behind the plate, so the White Sox have an interesting decision to make.

Regardless, Teel’s approach at the plate was well beyond his years, and he showed enough power upside to leave people feeling optimistic. He’ll get a chance to develop further with a full season in Chicago in 2026 and another step forward will cement his status as a key piece of the future.

KYLE TEEL 💥 pic.twitter.com/ew6mI3YJsx — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) August 20, 2025

The White Sox have several moves that still need to be made this offseason, but Sox fans can be assured that the trade of their promising young catcher will not be on the list.