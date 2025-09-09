Kyle Teel is emerging as Mr. Clutch for the Chicago White Sox

The most impressive part of the Chicago White Sox current winning stretch is the team rallying back to claim victory.

The White Sox have won seven of their last eight games, and all seven wins have been of the comeback variety. That's refreshing for a team has not been known for coming back after trailing for almost two full seasons.

Chicago recently snapped a 205-game losing streak when trailing after eight innings with a 4-3 victory against Minnesota last Wednesday.

The Sox went from 18 comeback victories at the start of this winning streak to 25. The team also reached double-digit victories in games decided by a single run.

Aside from all the winning, the White Sox current stretch has been great to see because the rookies are the ones leading the way. Colson Montgomery continues to hit home runs. Edgar Quero came up with some timely hits to start rallies. Chase Meidroth is batting .424 over his last nine games.

Then there is Kyle Teel, who has emerged as the team's most productive hitter when it absolutely needs a big hit.

Kyle Teel is "Mr. Clutch"

Teel has an eye-popping slash line with runners in scoring position this season. He's hitting .417 with a 1.056 OPS when he comes up with a chance to drive in a run.

Producing in RISP situations has been a struggle for the White Sox all season. The team is still at the league's bottom in average with runners in scoring position. Teel's contributions, however, have allowed the White Sox to get much better from where they were for most of the season.

While it may be a small sample size (he has played in just over 60 games), Teel is trending towards being the one player out of this young core that the White Sox want at the plate with the game on the line.

If I get one AB from anyone on this team in a spot where I need a hit, I’m picking Kyle Teel without question.



Unbelievably impressive at the plate as a rookie. — Jordan Lazowski (@jlazowski14) September 5, 2025

His huge three-run blast on Thursday night against Minnesota is prime evidence. The Sox were down 7-4 with two on, and with one swing of the bat, Teel tied the game up.

The White Sox would go on to win that game 11-8 and sweep a hated division foe.

IT'S TEEL TIME 😤 pic.twitter.com/P4ZObmPeHJ — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) September 5, 2025

Teel also has a batting average of .313 and an OPS of 1.014 with runners in scoring position and two outs.

According to Baseball Reference, Teel is batting .378 with a .992 OPS in "high leverage situations." FanGraphs gives Teel a high leverage batting average of .391 and an OPS of 1.109. Whichever number you use, it's more evidence of how clutch Teel is becoming at the plate.

You have got to love how these young White Sox rookies are carving out roles within the offense.

Montgomery has emerged as the guy you want up if this team needs a home run. Quero has been good at picking up hits to start rallies like he did in the ninth inning during last Wednesday's comeback.

Then there's Teel, who has shown he is quite comfortable in these clutch situations. Not only is he unflappable, but he has also proven he can be productive under pressure.