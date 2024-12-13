Could the Chicago White Sox have gotten a better trade return for Garrett Crochet?

The Chicago White Sox traded Garrett Crochet to a team that matched up well with their needs for impact bats.

The Boston Red Sox sent the White Sox a solid return of four prospects who all have a chance to contribute to the big-league team someday.

Catcher Kyle Teel and outfielder Braden Montgomery are considered top 100 prospects and were first-round picks. Infielder Chase Meidroth might be the modern-day Greek god of walks (Moneyball reference for those wondering) with his high on-base percentages in the minors.

He also might be the White Sox Opening Day second baseman. Finally, Wikelman Gonzalez has the chance to at least be a solid bullpen arm.

Some fans were hoping for a higher return.

That is fair.

The Red Sox gave up their fourth, fifth, 11th, and 14th-ranked prospects. It would have been nice to get Romany Anthony, Boston's No. 1 prospect and the No. 3 overall prospect according to MLB Pipeline. The problem is teams are not trading their top prospects and top 10 overall once they hit Double-A.

The economics of having a young player on a cheap deal who can likely contribute at a high level is a driver for that. There was speculation the Red Sox might trade their second-best prospect Marcelo Mayer for Crochet, but that turned out to not be the case.

There is a portion of the fan base not pleased with the White Sox getting another top-catching prospect, considering the team already has Edgar Quero.

This team just lost a record 121 games, so the franchise needs to add premium talent whenever it can get it. Plus, you can always move Quero or Teel to first. Teel can also play the outfield.