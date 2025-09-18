Ex-White Sox starter Aaron Civale has had an annoying amount of success with the Cubs

The Chicago White Sox made an aggressive move earlier this season, trading Andrew Vaughn to the Milwaukee Brewers for veteran starting pitcher Aaron Civale.

GM Chris Getz was hoping that Civale, who had requested a trade out of Milwaukee, would provide valuable innings for a young starting rotation in Chicago while building up some trade value. With any luck, Civale could be flipped at the deadline for young players that contribute to the White Sox rebuild.

Adrian Houser is a perfect example of how acquiring a veteran pitcher mid-season can turn into a home run move for a last place team.

While Civale had productive spurts with the Sox (three straight scoreless starts from July 20-August 2), he absolutely tanked his value down the stretch.

In his final four starts of August, Aaron Civale gave up 21 earned runs in 19 innings pitched. That's a 9.95 ERA and 1.79 WHIP. The White Sox lost all four of those games, and then eventually pulled the plug on the experiment.

Civale was waived by the White Sox at the end of August and immediately claimed by the crosstown rival Chicago Cubs.

Sox fans will be frustrated to know that Civale has been really good out of the bullpen since joining the Cubs. He could even end up making their postseason roster and contributing in the playoffs.

Aaron Civale has found success with the Cubs

Civale has been active since September 1 and has only pitched in three games. That being said, he has been a dominant long relief arm for the Cubs in September, with only one (1) earned run allowed over eight (8.0) total innings.

With the Cubs, Civale has a 1.13 ERA, 0.50 WHIP, 9.0 K/9, and batting average against of .143.

The lack of usage out of the bullpen could suggest that the Cubs don't have a place for Civale on their postseason roster, but I have a hard time seeing Craig Counsell turn down those innings.

The Cubs' pitching staff has been really strong in the second half of the season, but the starting rotation is still inexperienced. Playoff baseball is all about instant offense and pitching depth. Civale could help save young, tiring arms in a longer series.

I'd be surprised if Civale does anything of consequence with the Cubs down the stretch, but it's still irritating to see him flop with the White Sox and immediately start pitching well once he joins the Cubs.

Had Civale thrown like this all season, the Sox could have flipped him at the deadline for a prospect or two that could be contributors in the future.