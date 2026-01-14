Former Reds all-star could be much-needed veteran presence in White Sox lineup

As MLB’s offseason moves along at a snail’s pace, the White Sox are one of several teams still in the market for a veteran bat. For the Sox, it’ll likely come in the form of a corner outfielder. The team’s infield mix seems just about set, but questions about the status of Andrew Benintendi and Luis Robert Jr, and an opening in right field make the outfield a likely area for an addition. Chris Getz indicated a desire to add “mature bats” to the lineup and the team hasn’t done so, so it makes an addition before camp opens in a month seem likely. One such target for the White Sox could be former Reds, Brewers, and Mets outfielder Jesse Winker.

Winker, 32, is a nine-year veteran who spent the first five seasons with the Cincinnati Reds. During his stint in Cincinnati, Winker never posted an OPS below .830. His best season came in 2021, where he slashed .305/.394/.556 and launched 24 home runs en route to making the NL all-star team. Winker had a rough go during the 2022 and 2023 seasons during stints with Seattle and Milwaukee, but bounced back in 2024 with Washington and the Mets, posting a 117 OPS+ in 145 games. Winker re-signed with the Mets for the 2025 season, but injuries limited him to just 26 games.

Jesse Winker is one homer away from tying his career high... it's only June.



⭐️ #VoteWinker ⭐️ pic.twitter.com/BA0tQwWwlX — Cincinnati Reds (@Reds) June 6, 2021

He now hits free agency at 32 looking to have a fully healthy season and prove he can still hit at the big league level. The sample was small in 2025, but there are several things Winker does well. During his last full season in 2024, he demonstrated elite plate discipline. His 12.4% walk rate was among the best in baseball, and he only chased at a 19% clip. His hard-hit numbers were slightly below average, but the recognition of the strike-zone helped make up for it. Defensively, Winker has spent time at all three outfield spots, though he’s certainly limited to a corner at this point in his career. His arm strength should play in right field despite his range not being great, but he can also rotate at DH and in left.

Winker could be exactly what the young White Sox need

A veteran bat with elite plate discipline seems like exactly the type of player the White Sox should target. Winker could rotate at both corner outfield spots and DH and help supplement the young White Sox players. Winker is known for bringing a contagious energy and passion into a clubhouse. He can likely be added on a one-year deal as he looks for a bounce-back from injury in 2026. While he won’t provide much value defensively, he won’t be a downgrade from Mike Tauchman, who dealt with leg injuries and defensive challenges last year. With the exception of 2023, Winker has never had a below-average season at the plate. He's as sure of a bet as any to bounce-back offensively if healthy.

Back injuries can be tricky, so there’s no guarantee that Winker is fully healthy this season, but adding him on a short team deal would be of minimal risk to the White Sox. Worst case scenario, he can be released or traded if things don't work out.

With several needs still unaddressed, it certainly seems that the White Sox offseason work is not yet completed. The longer Chris Getz waits, the less options will be available, so hopefully the White Sox can get something done soon.