Why trading Luis Robert Jr. now makes little sense for the White Sox

White Sox fans received an early Christmas present this week. The team agreed to a two-year, $34 million contract with Japanese superstar Munetaka Murakami, adding his massive power upside to their infield mix. With a big bat added to the lineup, many are wondering what might be next for the South Siders, who still have a few holes they need to address. USA Today’s Bob Nightengale, however, suggested that the next White Sox move may be a subtraction rather than an addition.

Next up for the Chicago White Sox after the Munetaka Murakami signing:

They still would like to move CF Luis Robert for pitching depth and are engaged in talks with the New York Mets and Cincinnati Reds. — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) December 21, 2025

Rumors about a trade involving Luis Robert Jr. have been swirling for a full calendar year, and the White Sox have yet to find an offer to their satisfaction. With a $20 million salary in 2026 and another team option for 2027, Robert’s deal outweighs his recent production, and the White Sox will likely need to include money in the trade to increase the return. Even if money is included, a haul of top prospects isn’t on the table, and Robert may net the White Sox little more than a couple A-ball teenagers. Given the state of the White Sox outfield, selling low on Robert right now wouldn’t make a ton of sense.

The White Sox have a shortage of good options in the outfield

If the season started today, the White Sox outfield would feature Robert, a defensively-challenged and oft-injured Andrew Benintendi, and an unproven former top 100 prospect in Everson Pereira. Subtracting Robert from the mix leaves the outfield even more decimated and likely hands light-hitting Derek Hill a starting role. For a team looking to take another step forward in 2026, this would certainly feel like a step back. The outfield free agent market is thin, so it would be difficult to add significantly to upgrade at the position, and an option with the upside of Robert is certainly not available in free agency.

The White Sox addition of Murakami and the arrivals of top prospects Colson Montgomery and Kyle Teel are significant additions to the lineup that should provide some protection around Robert and get him more pitches to hit. While it feels like the definition of insanity to constantly convince ourselves that this is the year Robert will be healthy and productive, the White Sox can afford to give him one final opportunity with no expectations of winning in 2026. Selling him for scraps and taking a significant step back in a key area just doesn’t seem worth it. If Robert struggles in the first half, go ahead and cut bait at the deadline in time for Braden Montgomery's arrival. But a bounce-back first half could land the White Sox a much better prospect return.

I have no doubt the White Sox will continue to be in listening-mode on Robert throughout the offseason, and it’s possible that the offers could rise to the point where a deal makes sense. Teams like the Mets, Reds, and Pirates have reportedly been interested as recently as this week, and several other teams could use a player with his upside in center field. But at this point in the offseason, the White Sox should be looking to add to their outfield instead of subtracting from it. If the team truly wants to take a step forward in 2026, Luis Robert Jr. on the roster gives them the best chance of doing so. Despite reports around the league that a trade is the most likely scenario, Chris Getz has maintained his confidence that Robert will be a member of the White Sox in 2026, and at this point, there’s no reason not to believe him.