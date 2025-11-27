Former White Sox ace Dylan Cease earns massive payday with new free agent contract

Major league baseball’s hot stove is starting to warm the week before Thanksgiving and a former White Sox ace is the latest to cash in. According to multiple reports, right-hander Dylan Cease has agreed to a seven-year deal with the Toronto Blue Jays worth around $210 million. The Blue Jays have been aggressive in rumors early in the offseason after coming up just short of winning the World Series. Adding Cease to their rotation could be the first of a few big moves in store for the defending American League champions as they embark on their quest to return to the Fall Classic.

Cease, 29, was originally a 6th round pick by the Chicago Cubs in 2014. Drafted out of High School, Cease took a bit to make it to the show. He posted impressive numbers in limited sample sizes in the lower levels of the minor leagues in 2015 and 2016, and was traded to the White Sox in the deal that sent LHP Jose Quintana to the Cubs during the 2017 season. Cease had an impressive year in 2018, producing a 2.40 ERA and setting a career high with 124 innings across two levels. He made his big league debut with the White Sox in 2019, but struggled to a 5.79 ERA in his first sample.

Cease struggled with his control during the shortened 2020 season, walking 34 hitters in just 58.1 innings. He took steps forward in his first full big league season in 2021, lowering his ERA and batting average against, and striking out 221 hitters. Everything clicked for Dylan in 2022. Cease went 14-8 with a 2.20 ERA in 184 innings for the White Sox. Despite not making the all-star team, Cease finished second to the Astros Justin Verlander in the Cy Young voting and emerged as the ace of the White Sox staff. A down year in 2023 and the downfall of the White Sox rebuild led to a decision to trade Cease to the San Diego Padres prior to the 2024 season. In the deal, the White Sox acquired RHP Drew Thorpe, RHP Jairo Iriarte, and OF Samuel Zavala.

Cease's new deal is a win for both him and the Blue Jays

Cease had a solid 2024 season with the Padres, including throwing his first no-hitter against the Washington Nationals. Despite another step back in 2025, Cease’s track record was enough to earn him a big payday on the open market. He’ll now join the Blue Jays at age 29 looking to regain his 2022 form. The Blue Jays continue to build on an incredible 2025 season by adding another frontline starter to pair with Kevin Gausman, Shane Bieber, and rookie sensation Trey Yesavage. Adding another top arm makes a ton of sense for them. From Cease’s perspective, he’ll average $30 million a year for the next seven seasons and join a team that’s proved they’re ready to win now.

Dylan Cease tosses the second no-hitter in Padres history! pic.twitter.com/2XTAG3h4pV — Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) July 25, 2024

It’s been an unfortunate series of events that have led the White Sox to deal away top starting pitchers on multiple occasions over the past few seasons. But Cease, a Scott Boras client, was likely not going to be in the White Sox price range, so moving him when they did and getting prospect capital seems to have been the right move.

I’ll always root for Dylan to succeed and I’m happy that his hard work paid off. For now, we can just dream of a day when the White Sox will bring back pitchers of his quality instead of letting them go.