Trading Dylan Cease was the right move for the Chicago White Sox despite Drew Thorpe's struggles last night
By Todd Welter
The Chicago White Sox did not have a good look on Friday night.
Chicago White Sox ace Garrett Crochet may have ruined any trade hopes the team had when he neither confirmed nor denied the reports that he will not pitch in October for any team acquiring him unless he gets an extension.
With all the questions potential trade partners reportedly had on Crochet's usage down the stretch and the price it would take to get Crochet, it makes more sense for him to finish the season strong.
The risk is worth taking to have him pitch well the rest of the season on an innings limit and then try to sign him to an extension. If there is no agreement, he can then be traded in the offseason when his value will still be high.
The other terrible look yesterday was when rookie pitcher Drew Thorpe got crushed by the Seattle Mariners.
Thorpe gave up eight runs in just .2 innings. He also allowed three-straight home runs during that blown out opening inning.
It did not help that he was the headline player acquired in the Dylan Cease trade and he got roughed up a day after Cease threw a no-hitter.
The White Sox have done plenty of things to no longer deserve the benefit of the doubt and warrant criticism.
Hiring Tony La Russa to replace Ricky Renteria after Tony picked up a second DUI and been out of the game during a major transition warrants heavy criticism. Signing Mike Clevinger and doubling down on him after domestic abuse allegations came out is another.
The owner putting spending limits during a contention window helped make that competitive window get slammed shut way before many expected.
Owner Jerry Reinsdorf also conducting the worst general manager replacement search in pro baseball is another. The guy did not even interview another candidate and just promoted an unqualified Chris Getz.
Trading away Cease is one thing to give the Sox some grace on.
You can criticize the team for not wanting to sign Cease to an extension. Not being willing to spend money on pitching is fair game. Even if he was signed to an extension, this team is still historically awful.
Starting pitching has not been the problem this season. It is the one bright spot the White Sox have had as they march toward breaking the 1962 New York Mets record least amount of wins in the 162-game era.
Cease was the team's best trade asset and no one knew the young pitching in the farm system would be this good.
Also, pointing out that Thorpe got crushed a day after Cease throw a no-no completely lacks the context of the career trajectory Thorpe is on.
He has made eight starts and in six of them, he looks to be on track to be an ace in the Mark Buerhle and Aaron Nola mold. Getting roughed up will happen for Thorpe since his fastball lacks velocity and movement.
If he is unable to keep his fastball down and on the corners to set up his lethal change-up and other arsenal of pitches he has, he will get crushed. In six of his eight starts, he has been painting the corners and locating well to set up his amazing change-up.
Thorpe was also wild in the strike zone in mid-May start at Double-A, and he responded with a great stretch of pitching.
It was hard to see Cease get traded, but it was a move that was necessary. Thorpe had one bad start that just so happened to happen a day after Cease's career day. It is a coincidence and nothing more.