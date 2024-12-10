It was wise for the Chicago White Sox to sign former Cubs OF Mike Tauchman after already adding Austin Slater

It turns out that maybe Austin Slater was not the Chicago White Sox's top free-agent target. It has become clearer that it was more of a recruiting pitch to get a veteran outfielder to come to the Southside.

Especially after general manager Chris Getz said he wanted to add a right fielder in free agency yesterday.

Getz got one as former Cubs outfielder and Palatine, IL. native, Mike Tauchman has agreed to come to the Southside.

Honestly, this is a good move even after adding Slater.

Had been saying on ‘Inside the Clubhouse’ with @MLBBruceLevine that this would make a lot of sense for the #WhiteSox https://t.co/2HP39oGDLW — Ryan McGuffey (@RyanMcGuffey) December 10, 2024

Slater can hit against lefties, and Tauchman lately has hit well against right-handed pitchers.

The Palatine native had a 112 wRC+ vs RHP last season. https://t.co/ZJZNQV6Co8 — James Fox (@JamesFox917) December 10, 2024

Plus, Tauchman can get on base with a career .344 on-base percentage. He posted a .360 OBP in two season with the Cubs.

The Sox appear to be pivoting toward getting guys who can get on base. It's Moneyball in the purest form. Getting more baserunners is one way to improve a dreadful offense.

While Tauchman is older than Dominic Fletcher, he provides a more proven left-handed bat in the lineup. Plus, Tauchman can play the outfield well. Although his defensive runs saved and outs-above average dipped last season.

He gives the Sox a boost in wRC+, where in 2023, it was 109, and in 2024, it was 111. Not bad for a guy who had to go to Korea to revive his career.

However, Slater and Tauchman are not going to solve the Sox eternal problem in right field.

The Sox have been trying to find a long-term solution in right ever since Jermaine Dye retired in 2009.

They have literally been saying this since the Obama administration. https://t.co/wxDLAA5eQY — Mike (@ChiSoxFanMike) December 10, 2024

All Tauchman and Slater are is the latest patchwork solution. You also have to wonder if they are even going to play a lot in right as Getz is still trying to trade center fielder Luis Robert Jr. He also would love to have a team take left fielder Andrew Benintendi's $47.5 million remaining on his deal off the team's payrolls.

If Getz manages to deal both of those players, then you might be looking at an Opening Day starting outfield of Slater, Tauchman, and Fletcher.

However, Slater's horrible 2024 season makes more sense to platoon him with Tauchman in right. If Robert Jr. does get dealt, Fletcher could move over then, or he can platoon with Slater, and Tauchman plays center.

The good thing is Fletcher still has a minor-league option left, so if Benintendi and Robert Jr. return, they can park Dominic at Triple-A and bring him up once one of the veteran outfielders is likely dealt at the 2025 trade deadline.

This may not be a headline-grabbing move like the New York Mets signing Juan Soto, at least it is a good move.