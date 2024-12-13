Grading the 2024 Chicago White Sox Winter Meetings acquisitions

Kyle Teel

Getting Teel from the Red Sox is Chicago's highlight of the entire offseason.

Teel used to be Boston’s No. 4 prospect but has now improved to be Chicago’s No. 2. Last year between Double and Triple-A, he slashed .288/.386/.433 with 13 home runs and 12 stolen bases. On top of being a great hitter, he has a strong, accurate arm and knows how to steal strikes with his pitch framing.

His athleticism and ability to see the ball as a catcher and batter make him a well-rounded player poised to break out.

The Sox upgraded another position by adding Teel. As one of the best catching prospects, his offense outweighs Korey Lee’s, and his defense goes toe-to-toe at least with Lee’s, who quickly grew into the starting role during the second half of the summer.

While it’s uncertain how Teel and Lee will share split time at some point in 2025, the Sox can bank on having two solid catchers on hand.

Grade: A

Braden Montgomery

Montgomery has become the Sox’s new No. 5 prospect. Known for the power he’s recently developed in college, Montgomery finished a stellar year at Texas A&M, hitting .322/.454/.733, driving in 85 RBIs and hammering 27 home runs.

And that wasn’t even his best season. Montgomery is a two-way player but he plays in the outfield primarily. Though he knows how to play nearly every position in the outfield, he’s most suited for right field with his arm strength.

Without any minor league experience, it’s hard to tell how Montgomery will do with the Sox in the majors.

There’s no doubt that his college performance is nothing short of excellent, but he needs to be tested against MLB players. The Sox will surely lean into his strengths, which come from him playing in the outfield, to give him the best chance for success.

Only time will tell if trading Garrett Crochet for Montgomery pays off, but at a cursory glance, there’s little downside.

Grade: B