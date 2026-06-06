How Aaron Judge's injury affects White Sox playoff outlook

As Major League Baseball’s 2026 season moves towards its midpoint, fans and evaluators are starting to get a feel for which teams will be competing for a postseason berth, There’s a long way to go, so there’s plenty of time for struggling teams to get hot and get back in the mix, and for teams off to a strong start to falter. Then there’s the injury wrinkle, and unpredictable but unfortunately very real obstacle that nearly every team has to overcome. Some have better fortune than others, and one serious contender in the American League has just been dealt a major blow.

Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge, a three-time MVP and seven-time all-star, has been diagnosed with a stress fracture in his rib and will be re-evaluated in four to six weeks. A four-to-six week timeline doesn’t seem too bad on the surface, but it’s a bit deceiving. Judge will be re-evaluated at that time, which will determine whether he will need any further treatment or can begin rehab. A best-case scenario would have Judge returning for the beginning of August. No matter how you spin it, it’s a brutal blow for a Yankees team with their eyes on the postseason. But for a team like the White Sox, who are performing ahead of where most anticipated, it could be the break they needed.

The White Sox road to October is less treacherous without Aaron Judge

The White Sox enter the weekend within striking distance in the AL Central and currently holding one of the wild card spots in the American League. They’re three games ahead of the third wild card spot currently occupied by the A’s and Rangers, and they’re four games behind the Yankees, who own the top wild card spot. Though the division isn’t out of reach, it seemed like holding on to the second or third wild card might be the best chance for the White Sox to reach the postseason, but maybe the Yankees are reachable after all. The White Sox have two series with the Yankees in June and July, meaning Aaron Judge will not play in any of their matchups this season. The Yankees are a very good team even without him, but they certainly look more vulnerable without their MVP.

Captain 🫡



Aaron Judge CRUSHES a 453-foot homer for Team USA 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/1dXZ3w6w6B — MLB (@MLB) March 4, 2026

From my perspective, it’s safe to assume the Yankees will reach the postseason in some form. The Rays currently sit atop the AL East and this blow will only help their case. Among the teams who appear to be out of it this early: Angels, Tigers, Royals, Red Sox, Orioles, and Twins. Though all of them could go on a run and get back into the mix, the primary battle right now seems to be between the White Sox, Rangers, Blue Jays, Mariners, Athletics, and Yankees for the AL West title and three wild-card slots. If the Yankees struggle without their superstar, the door could be open for a team like the White Sox to claim one of the spots.

If the season ended today, the White Sox would head to Yankee Stadium for a wild card series in which they’d certainly be underdogs. Not only are the Yankees a more talented team, but the White Sox have struggled on the road this season (13-18) and they’d certainly feel better about their chances being able to play those games at home.

As the trade deadline approaches and the White Sox pick a direction, Aaron Judge’s health and the Yankees performance without him will be worth monitoring. The White Sox have a very tough schedule over the next few weeks, and we’ll certainly know more about the team at the conclusion of that span. The loss of Judge for the Yankees is significant, though, and it’s a break that could work in the White Sox favor as they look to return to the postseason.