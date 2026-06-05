White Sox 2026 season could be defined by upcoming 2-week stretch

The calendar has reached June, and we’re no longer at the point in the MLB season where we can continue to say “it’s early” with a straight face. Don’t hear me saying we should write down the current standings as the postseason picture and move on, but we’ve gotten deep enough into the season to draw legitimate conclusions from what we’ve seen. Struggling teams are no longer excusing their poor play by calling it a slow start and have begun to look ahead toward the upcoming trade deadline. The same goes for the White Sox, who have gone from a fun story to a legitimate division contender over the past month. But as exciting as a 7-3 stretch against AL Central foes was, the White Sox entire season could be defined by the next two weeks.

The White Sox open a three-game series in Philadelphia Friday night, with Anthony Kay set to take the mound against lefty Jesus Luzardo. Following the series in Philadelphia, the White Sox will head home, where they’ll take on the teams with the two top records in baseball in the Braves and Dodgers. Then, they’ll head back out on the road to visit the Yankees, one of three teams ahead of them in the American League. It’s going to be the most difficult two weeks of the season schedule-wise, and the White Sox will need to survive it without one of their top hitters in Munetaka Murakami, who will be sidelined another three to five weeks with a hamstring strain. The White Sox did catch a break this weekend, as they will not face Phillies aces Cristopher Sanchez and Zack Wheeler during their series.

Cristopher Sánchez is the second pitcher to reach 100 strikeouts this season!



Oh, and his scoreless innings streak is up to 49.2 IP 😳 pic.twitter.com/GC3gZtyzwU — MLB (@MLB) June 3, 2026

The upcoming two-week stretch could decide White Sox deadline approach

The White Sox find themselves in a tricky situation as they reach this gauntlet part of their schedule. One one hand, they’d be in the playoffs if the season ended today, and they’re just 2.5 games back in the division entering Friday. On the other hand, they’ve a very young team who weren’t expected by many to seriously contend for a playoff spot this year. The trade deadline is two months away and this two week stretch will be a great opportunity for Chris Getz and the White Sox front office to collect data about this team as they determine an approach.

Should the White Sox even manage to go, say, 6-6 over the next 12 games, it would certainly prove to the front office the team’s ability to compete with the best teams in baseball, even shorthanded. Perhaps that’s enough for the front office to make moves to make a push for the playoffs and add talent over the next couple months. However, should the White Sox enter a rough stretch and come back to earth, maybe the front office feels like they’re not quite ready to win yet and instead continues to build the farm system. Regardless, it feels like we’ll know a lot more about who the 2026 White Sox are in two weeks.

White Sox fans have been infused with optimism this season, and it’s completely justified. The White Sox have played a resilient brand of baseball, coming from behind in 16 of their 33 wins, and there’s no question they’re a young, hungry team. Whether they’re ready to be taken seriously among the big dogs will become much more clear in the next couple weeks. With Munetaka Murakami on the shelf, players like Miguel Vargas, Colson Montgomery, and rookie Jacob Gonzalez will need to step up to get the southsiders through the gauntlet and into the promised land.