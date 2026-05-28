How David Sandlin, Munetaka Murakami made unforgettable White Sox history vs Twins

If you were as irritated as me by the White Sox extra-inning loss to the Twins on Tuesday night, Wednesday night’s game certainly left you with a much different feeling. The White Sox turned to 18th-ranked prospect David Sandlin to make the start on Wednesday night with rookie Noah Schultz heading to the IL. It would be a historic night on multiple fronts as the White Sox cruised to a 15-2 victory and will have a chance at winning the series on Thursday.

The game started off ominously for Sandlin, who surrendered a home run to Twins star Byron Buxton on the second pitch of the game. Buxton, who now has 24 home runs in his career against the White Sox, would be the only hit surrendered over the course of Sandlin’s outing. Brooks Lee became his first big league strikeout and the first of 18 consecutive Twins retired. With the White Sox up big and Sandlin at just 61 pitches through six innings, Will Venable went to the bullpen and called it a job well done for the rookie. Sandlin made history with his outing, becoming just the second player in White Sox history to throw at least six innings and allow one hit or less in their MLB debut.

David Sandlin of the @whitesox threw 61 pitches in 6.0 innings in his MLB debut tonight (10.2 per inning).



That's the fewest pitches per inning by any pitcher in his MLB debut (min. 6.0 IP) since pitches were first tracked in 1988. pic.twitter.com/MUxUFfQscV — OptaSTATS (@OptaSTATS) May 28, 2026

Munetaka Murakami has entered uncharted rookie territory

Sandlin wasn’t the only White Sox player to make history Tuesday night. White Sox rookie Munetaka Murakami launched his 20th home run of the season in the 7th inning, becoming just the third White Sox player to hit 20 home runs in a season before June 1. The first two, Jim Thome in 2006 and Frank Thomas in 1994, went on to make the Baseball Hall of Fame. Murakami became the first rookie in MLB history to accomplish this feat, surpassing Pete Alonso’s 19 home-runs before June in 2019. Alonso, notably, currently holds the record for most home runs in a rookie season with 53. Murakami’s current pace would surpass Alonso’s record. Whether Murakami will sustain his incredible pace all season remains to be seen, but he’s given the White Sox more than enough information to know they need to keep him around long-term.

Outside of these historic milestones, the White Sox received contributions up and down the lineup en route to their largest victory since the 2020 season. Contributions from the entire roster have been prevalent during a 2026 season that’s been even more fun and exciting than many fans envisioned. The White Sox enter Thursday’s series finale at 28-27, just 3.5 games behind Cleveland for the AL Central lead and currently holding the second AL Wild Card.

There’s still a long way to go in the 2026 MLB season, but there’s no doubt the White Sox are heading in the right direction, and it’s shaping up to be a fun summer in Chicago.