How to watch the White Sox on TV in 2026: Full streaming guide

As the White Sox get set to throw the first pitch of the 2026 season this Thursday, an attitude of optimism is abundant in team circles. It’s not necessarily an expectation of competing for the World Series this season- though White Sox players wouldn’t rule it out- but a plan to carry over the momentum of the second half of 2025 into a new season and take meaningful steps forward. As the team improved, more fans will want to tune in and watch games, and the modern TV landscape can complicate ways to watch. Do not fear! We’ve got a guide for you. Here’s how you can watch every White Sox game in 2026.

Local Cable Subscribers: Chicago Sports Network

Beginning in 2025, the White Sox, Bulls, and Blackhawks created a regional sports network known as CHSN. All of the team’s games will be broadcast here with the exception of Nationally televised games (more on that later). The good news is, for folks who have cable, access is easy. CHSN is now available in most cable packages in the Chicago area, including Xfinity, DIRECTV, AT&T U-Verse, Astound Broadband, Casscom, and NITCO. It's also available on Fubo TV. Unfortunately, CHSN will no longer be broadcast via antenna in the Chicago area with the exception of ten select games being carried on WCIU in Chicago. You can contact your cable provider to find out which package is needed to include the network.

Local Non-Cable Subscribers: CHSN App

In the era of streaming services, many people no longer subscribe to cable. If you fall into that category, you can still access White Sox games using the CHSN app, as long as you live in the Chicago area. CHSN offers a single-team subscription for $19.99 per month, or you can access all three teams (White Sox, Bulls, Blackhawks) for $29.99 per month. The CHSN app can be downloaded on mobile devices, tablets, and most smart TV’s, including AppleTV, Roku, Android TV, and Amazon Fire TV. This option allows fans to watch the games without having to pay for cable to access it.

CHSN will offer direct-to-consumer option starting Friday, November 15th. pic.twitter.com/ITxSxqhP4F — Chicago Sports Network (@CHSN__) November 14, 2024

Non-Local Fans: MLB TV

If you’re like me and you root for the White Sox but don’t reside in the Chicago area, the CHSN app will simply give you an error that says you’re outside of the viewing area. Your best option is to subscribe to MLB TV. MLB TV allows you to watch every out-of-market game that isn’t nationally televised and should give you access to the overwhelming majority, if not all, of the White Sox games, depending on your area of residence. T Mobile customers continue to get free MLB TV, so I highly recommend taking advantage of that deal if you’re eligible. If not, MLB TV offers a monthly subscription of $29.99 or a full-season cost of $149.99, making it roughly equivalent to the three-team option on CHSN. An added bonus if you’re a general baseball fan and enjoy watching other teams: you’ll get access to almost every other game as well.

Nationally Televised/Streaming Games: Very few, but still applicable

The White Sox may have improved in 2025, but they’re not among the league’s best teams and they’ve largely been left out of the National spotlight in 2026. As of now, the White Sox only nationally streaming games will be July 5th and July 19th, both available on Peacock. Peacock is currently offering free access with a subscription to Walmart+ or Instacart+, so folks that use those services can look to claim their free Peacock Premium membership. Some Xfinity cable customers also receive a free subscription to Peacock. If you don’t receive a free subscription through any of those services, Peacock Premium is available for $10.99 per month.

MLB does often flex games to national broadcasts later in the season, so this could still change. Other platforms that broadcast nationally include Fox, ESPN, Netflix, and Apple TV. Fans may need to subscribe to those services to access any White Sox games moved into those broadcasts.