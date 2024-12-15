The ideal people to buy the Chicago White Sox might purchase the Minnesota Twins instead

The general consensus is things will never get better for the Chicago White Sox until the team is sold.

It was well documented that the record 121-loss 2024 season led back to Jerry Reinsdorf's poor ownership.

Over 19 years, the franchise went from winning a World Series to being the worst team of all time, in part because of his outdated views on how MLB teams should operate (basically hating on data and analytics) and lack of spending on premium talent (or keeping said talent long-term).

Then there was hope that Jerry would finally cash out after owning the team since 1981 with just seven playoff appearances.

The Athletic reported in October that Reinsdorf was willing to sell the team.

That report set off speculation the team could relocate when the article mentioned former Oakland A's ace and Arizona Diamondbacks executive Dave Stewart was leading a group interested in purchasing the club based on his ties toward helping Nashville get a franchise.

It turned out to be a speculated power-play by Jerry to get taxpayers to fund the majority of the new stadium he hopes to build on a vacant piece of land in the South Loop known as the 78.

Therefore, Sox fans are stuck with one of the worst owners in baseball until he passes away. Selling the team is what Jerry has instructed his heirs to do upon his death. It is a weird and sad state for fans to be in that a man has to die for things to get better.

That is what happened to the Chicago Blackhawks two decades ago. However, the Reinsdorf family would not keep the White Sox, whereas the Wirtz family kept the Blackhawks. Plus, if you have seen how Jerry's son, Michael Reinsdorf, has run the Bulls (the other pro sports team Jerry owns), you would not want him in charge of the White Sox.

For a moment, when it seemed like the team could be for sale, the ideal people to buy the franchise may have had an interest in making an offer.

The Ishbia brothers, Justin and Mat, were speculated to be thinking about buying the club. Since the Sox are not for sale, they have reportedly turned their attention to the White Sox division rival, the Minnesota Twins.

I’ve heard for a while now that the Isbia brothers would be interested in buying the White Sox should Jerry Reinsdorf ever sell. Justin’s private equity firm is based in Chicago.



But you can’t buy something that isn’t for sale. Instead, they’re targeting the Twins. https://t.co/xAvrvTPiJJ — Adam Hoge (@AdamHoge) December 14, 2024

The Twins owner, the Pohlad family, announced in October that the Twins were for sale. Now, a division rival may benefit from these deep-pocketed billionaires.

Mat and Justin Ishbia own the Phoenix Suns, with Mat serving as the team's governor and Justin serving as the alternate governor. In this reported instance, it would be Justin being the one in charge.

Mat Ishbia is estimated to be worth $9.3 billion based on being the majority owner of United Wholesale Mortgage. Justin's estimated worth is $4.9 billion based on the private equity firm he runs out of Chicago, along with being a United Wholesale Mortgage minority shareholder.

Justin Ishbia's ties to Chicago are what makes him an ideal owner as the threat of relocation would be unlikely. Any relocation is possible when you think about it. Stan Kroenke was born and raised in Missouri and he moved the Rams from St. Louis to Los Angeles.

Still, the chances of staying put are good with an owner who has ties to the city. Especially, since he is likely aware you can make a nice profit staying in Chicago by privately financing the new stadium on the 78 or developing the parking lots around a still perfectly good Guaranteed Rate Field.

Also, the Ishbia's have made power moves since buying the Suns like trading for Kevin Durant and coming up with ways to navigate the regional sports network revenue issues.

The Suns' current record might not be the greatest, but Mat and Justin Ishbia' have shown they are willing to make moves to compete. That would be welcomed on the Southside. However, it looks like Minnesota may benefit instead.