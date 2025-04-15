Jerry Reinsdorf's ownership stake in the Chicago White Sox is revealed

Jerry Reinsdorf is considered to be one of the worst owners in baseball.

He is despised by the fan base for his frugalness and his role in the team's competitive window being slammed shut so abprutly.

It is well documented that his outdated views of how a baseball franchise should be run were a major contributing factor in the club losing a record 121 games in 2024.

Now it feels like he is holding the team hostage as he refuses to sell majority control of the team to two billionaire brothers, Justin and Mat Ishbia.

Here is the kicker: Jerry Reinsdorf, on his own, reportedly only has a minority stake in the team.

This is according to local sports talk station, 670 the Score, afternoon show, Spiegel and Holmes. Co-hosts Matt Spiegel and Laurence Holmes, along with executive producer Shane Riordan, uncovered the White Sox ownership dynamic with Spiegel getting the exact details on the ownership breakdown.

.@MattSpiegs got a scoop on how White Sox ownership shares are currently split up.



Justin & Mat Ishbia: 35%

Fund controlled by Michael & Jonathan Reinsdorf: 30%

Jerry Reinsdorf: 20%

8 or so other limited partners: 15% pic.twitter.com/Xd0HBr8nFF — 670 The Score (@670TheScore) April 14, 2025

If you combine what Jerry's sons own, then yes, the Reinsdorf family owns a majority stake of the team.

The frustrating part is the Ishbia brothers have made it clear, they want the White Sox and Jerry will not sell because then the 89-year-old will not have a hobby.

Justin and Mat Ishbia now own 35% of the White Sox, as @MattSpiegs reported, but Jerry Reinsdorf remains the controlling partner with his 20% stake.@LaurenceWHolmes: “Nothing has changed. This is how it’s going to be. Jerry is not out here trying to get rid of the White Sox.” pic.twitter.com/gmvsB7caxv — 670 The Score (@670TheScore) April 14, 2025

You can argue the Ishbia brothers are not successful owners in their own right, given how bad the Phoenix Suns have been despite having Kevin Durant, Bradley Beal, and Devin Booker.

Here is the kicker--the Ishbia brothers are trying to win.

They are willing to take big swings. They are not afraid to make a big move, and if it does not work out, they move on. Plus, they have cash to spare to awaken a sleeping giant franchise that the White Sox have become under Jerry's stewardship.

Plus, they seem to have cracked the dying regional sports network model and have plenty of money to cover the cost of a new stadium that Jerry dreams of building on the vacant land in the South Loop known as the 78.

That seems like better ownership than what has been on display over the past four decades at 35th & Shields.

What is keeping these rich hobbyist brothers from owning the team is that Jerry does not play golf.

This is all pride, and now he has his loyalists out trying to revise the move he made to get the Ishbia brothers to buy up more shares.

Once again, the Reinsdorfs reaching out to the Ishbias to purchase more minority shares is again being ignored here. The reporting on this story has been so lazy in some circles. #WhiteSox https://t.co/AjmBfLbDqI — James Fox (@JamesFox917) April 14, 2025

The two main reasons Justin Ishbia likely ditched his pursuit of buying the Twins were that he did not like Minnesota's balance sheet and the Pohland family's asking price (a subscription is required to access content linked).

At the same time, he likely was not increasing his stake in the White Sox just to get a better parking spot at Rate Field (a parking spot to the game is one of the two benefits Jerry's limited partners receive).

Since the other reported benefit is a ballpark pass to all 29 other MLB stadiums and not a dividend check, it is unlikely Ishbia wants a piece of the White Sox's eventual sale when Jerry passes. That is the only way those shares generate any financial value is when the team is sold.

It is likely Justin wants to be the buyer in a sale and not the benefactor.

The only reason Reinsdorf won't announce this as the succession plan is likely pride, or maybe Jerry is uncomfortable dealing with his mortality.

Either way, this feels like something out of an episode of Succession, and Jerry is the patriarch who refuses to let a new generation take control.