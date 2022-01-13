Juan Soto's massive payday is another reason Jerry Reinsdorf must sell the Chicago White Sox

Juan Soto was never coming to the Chicago White Sox, but his massive payday is another reason why owner Jerry Reinsdorf should sell.

Soto just signed with the New York Mets for slightly less than the GDP of Samoa. Mets owner Steve Cohen flexed his financial muscle by getting Soto to come over to New York's NL team for 15 years and $765 million.

Soto's signing bonus alone ties the White Sox franchise record for a free-agent deal ever given out.

His SIGNING BONUS ALONE would be tied for the biggest contract in White Sox history. https://t.co/P2GtBTt14q — Mike (@ChiSoxFanMike) December 9, 2024

That $75 million deal was given to Andrew Benintendi and the front office would love to unload it at the Winter Meetings.

The price of premium talent is only going to continue to rise, and Jerry will likely not pay it. Therefore, it is another reason he should sell.

Making the case even stronger is New York's second-favorite team is out here handing out historic deals while Chicago's second-favorite team is making Austin Slater its top free-agent target.

Cohen does not care he has to compete with the New York Yankees, and he just showed it by getting Soto to leave the Bronx and come to Flushing Meadows.

It is almost impossible to imagine Jerry doing that to the crosstown Cubs. Now there is speculation he will not allow Garrett Crochet to be traded to the Cubbies because he does not want to boost the Northsiders' competitive chances, even if the Cubs are the perfect trade partner.

Jerry is still romanticizing his childhood era when players were indentured servants, and the Dodgers were still in Brooklyn.

Meanwhile, major market behemoths such as the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Mets are spending to give themselves every opportunity to win division titles and the World Series.

Free-agent spending does not mean a team will win the whole thing. Heck, Cohen spent lavishly in 2023 and did not come close to the postseason. It sure does give you a great chance at getting to October if everyone stays healthy and the clubhouse does not become toxic.

Also, Cohen just showed he is willing to do what it takes to put the Mets over the top. The Sox just saw a contention window abruptly slam shut and then rot into the worst season of all time because Reinsdorf did the opposite.

It took losing a record 121 games, ironically breaking the New York Mets record, for Reinsdorf to finally accept that his way of doing things was outdated. Even then, the front office updates being made by general manager Chris Getz are going to take years to produce results.

Also, Cohen went out and got the best front-office leader possible once David Stearns hit the market. Jerry did not interview a single soul and just promoted Getz to the job even though he might not have been qualified.

Cohen's presence and the Dodgers' continuing to be aggressive to get upgrades are just showing why Jerry's view of baseball is a thing of the past.

765 million is only 3% of Steve Cohen’s reported Net Worth



This was the main reason that Jerry Reinsdorf wanted to keep Cohen out of the league — Herb Lawrence (@Ecnerwal23) December 9, 2024

For someone who loves baseball so much, maybe it is time Jerry sells to someone with the same deep pockets as Cohen, and that way, people can start loving baseball on the Southside again.