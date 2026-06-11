Kyle Teel just teased return to White Sox in what could be ultimate vibes shift

The White Sox woke up this morning in first place in the American League Central this late in the season for the first time since 2021. A 2-1 victory over former ace Chris Sale combined with a Guardians sweep at the hands of the Yankees have the White Sox in a position they haven’t seen in recent seasons. With a roster full of young players and new guys stepping up seemingly every day, it’s safe to say the vibes in Chicago are the highest they’ve been in a long time. During an interview with Chuck Garfein this week, injured White Sox catcher Kyle Teel provided an update that might raise the spirits even further.

When asked by Garfein how close he is to returning, Teel was optimistic:

“I feel like I’m very close,” Teel said. “A fingernail’s length away…I don’t wanna put a specific date on it, you know, but I’m very close.”

How close is Kyle Teel to coming back with the White Sox? 👀https://t.co/IUKkzpMDUY pic.twitter.com/8bRO8xjq6A — Chuck Garfien (@ChuckGarfien) June 11, 2026

The White Sox have maintained a strong offense despite injury issues

The White Sox have been dealt numerous significant blows on the injury front. Teel has yet to make his season debut. Slugger Munetaka Murakami has missed the last two weeks with a hamstring strain. Colson Montgomery is dealing with back soreness. Yet, they haven’t missed a beat. Instead, they’ve gotten contributions all across the roster. The White Sox are 7-4 without Murakami. They’re 36-31 without Teel. And they clinched a series win against the team with the best record in baseball last night without Teel, Murakami, or Colson Montgomery. It’s easy to see why White Sox fans are dreaming about this lineup when fully healthy.

Kyle Teel’s knee injury during his rehab was expected to set him back another 3-6 weeks. We have officially crossed into that threshold, but haven’t received much of an update on Teel’s rehab. I’d expect him to once again head to Charlotte for a rehab assignment before returning to the White Sox lineup, and it sounds like his rehab stint may not be far away.

Aside from his obvious on-field upgrade– White Sox catchers have struggled mightily offensively this season– Teel brings another high-energy presence to a White Sox clubhouse that seems to be full of them. His overall hitting ability and propensity for getting on base make him an ideal candidate to hit near the top of the White Sox lineup. It would allow the White Sox to give Edgar Quero a chance to reset in Triple-A, or at least take some of the responsibility off of him playing regularly.

The White Sox inconsistent pitching has continuously been supplemented by strong offense this season, and the return of Kyle Teel to the lineup in short order should give them an even larger boost. With Munetaka Murakami hopefully not far behind, the White Sox could be soon fielding a legitimate playoff-caliber lineup. If the team can find some consistency on the pitching side, we could be watching White Sox baseball into October.