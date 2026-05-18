Kyle Teel's frustrating rehab setback just killed White Sox fans' vibes

As the White Sox celebrated a walk-off home run Sunday afternoon to win a weekend series over the crosstown rival Cubs and improve to two-games over .500 for the first time since 2022, the vibes on the south side were at an all-time high. But the high of Sunday’s win was balanced out by another frustrating injury update about catcher Kyle Teel, who has yet to make his 2026 season debut.

White Sox catcher Kyle Teel — on the IL since the WBC — experienced some soreness in his right knee after an AB at Triple-A last night. He’ll take a couple days off and see how things are after that. — Jesse Rogers (@JesseRogersESPN) May 17, 2026

Sunday’s victory was fueled but the unlikeliest of heroes, with outfielder Tristan Peters launching his first career home run to put the White Sox ahead in the eighth. The Cubs answered in the ninth to tie the game off White Sox closer Seranthony Dominguez and added a run in the top of the 10th. With the White Sox down 8-7 and the tying run at third, catcher Edgar Quero, who has struggled mightily this season, hit his first home run of the season into the left-center field seats to win the game. If anyone on the White Sox needed a big game and a big hit, it was Quero. The 23-year-old has had a rough go in 32 games so far this season, with just two extra-base hits and a .484 OPS. He seemed like the likely candidate to head to Charlotte with Teel’s impending return, but he may have a new lease on life.

Kyle Teel's return would add excitement to an already strong White Sox lineup

Kyle Teel joined Charlotte Tuesday and played three games before his setback. He had been scheduled to catch the full game both Saturday and Sunday, but left Saturday’s game late after tweaking his knee. I expected Teel to rejoin the White Sox for their trip to the west coast on Monday, but it’s going to be delayed by at least a few weeks. Best case scenario, Teel is evaluated Tuesday and is fine, putting him in position to join the White Sox this weekend or next week. But a potential setback that delays his return by several more weeks would be a brutal blow to a White Sox team starting to gain momentum and badly in need of more production from the catcher position.

The White Sox lineup has been carried by breakout performances from Colson Montgomery, Miguel Vargas, and Munetaka Murakami, and the idea of adding Teel, who posted a .786 OPS in 78 games last season, is an exciting notion for fans. Not only is Teel a productive hitter at a position the White Sox haven’t gotten much production from this season, he’s a key piece of the clubhouse and a burst of energy for the team. His return will add fuel to the already-steady flame.

If the season ended today, the White Sox would make the playoffs. Not many people expected them to be in the conversation this season, but they are, and they believe they will be all year. Catcher Kyle Teel is a key piece of the puzzle and a key factor in whether the White Sox can sustain their success all season. Until more is known, White Sox fans should cross their fingers and hope his latest setback isn’t more than a blip on the radar.