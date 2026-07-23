Kyle Teel's injury can be an opportunity instead of a setback for the surging White Sox

The White Sox just got hit with brutal news behind the plate. Kyle Teel is expected to be out 6-12 weeks with an ankle sprain, and given that we’re already close to the end of July, it doesn’t look like he will return this season. That leaves a gaping hole in the middle of the diamond and turns the catcher market into one of Chicago’s most pressing needs heading into the deadline.

The good news? This year’s catcher market lines up almost perfectly with what the White Sox are already looking for. Beyond just replacing Teel, the front office could be on the hunt for a right-handed power bat at the deadline. Take a look at the names available and it’s hard to ignore the overlap: every catcher on this list bats right-handed, with the exception of Adley Rutschman, who’s a switch hitter. That’s not a coincidence worth passing up.

A few strong catching options are available for the White Sox

If the White Sox are willing to spend top dollar for an upgrade, Hunter Goodman of the Rockies, Shea Langeliers of the Athletics, and Adley Rutschman of the Orioles could hit the market. There are also some strong rental options available, including Tyler Stephenson of the Reds and Ryan Jeffers of the Twins. Red Sox catcher Connor Wong has been floated in rumors, but Boston's recent winning streak may prevent them from settling at all.

Of course, the White Sox could simply ride it would with Edgar Quero and Drew Romo for the rest of the season. The team fared alright with those two before despite little production from the position. The idea of 27-year-old Michael Turner, who has an .870 OPS in Charlotte, getting an extended look is fun to think about. But realistically, none of them is enough to stabilize a position that’s already searching for thump. If the front office can address the right-handed power bat need and the catching need in the same move, that’s exactly the kind of two-birds-one-stone deadline transaction rebuilding teams should be chasing.

Why the White Sox should target Shea Langeliers at the trade deadline

Once you factor in defense, A's catcher Shea Langeliers separates himself from the pack. He’s running the fourth-best pop time among all catchers in MLB, which matters plenty for a pitching staff that’s still developing and needs a catcher who can control the running game. Between the power, the arm, and the framing tools he brings, Langeliers arguably profiles as the best all-around catcher on this list, not just a bat-first fix.

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Shea Langeliers clubs a 2-run shot to get the scoring started! pic.twitter.com/brNRVpP3DW — MLB (@MLB) May 7, 2026

Running a hypothetical package through Value Savant, a deal built around Hagen Smith and Jaden Fauske looks like the kind of framework that could get a Langeliers trade done. It’s a real cost; both are notable pieces in the system, but for a controllable, right handed power and defense catcher, that’s the kind of price a team in the White Sox’s position should be willing to pay. Langeliers is also under control for the 2027 and 2028 seasons, so he'd give the White Sox a strong right-handed catching option for the foreseeable future. The question is, are the Athletics willing to move on?

With Teel’s timeline murky at best, the front office doesn’t have the luxury of waiting this one out. The catcher market is thin on impact bats, and Langeliers checks every box the Sox say they’re looking for.