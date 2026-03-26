Luis Robert Jr's Opening Day quote reveals the hard truth for White Sox fans

Luis Robert Jr’s trade to the New York Mets in January was one of the biggest stories of the offseason for the White Sox. After years of inconsistency and injuries despite an abundance of talent, the White Sox finally moved on from Robert, acquiring his immediate replacement, Luisangel Acuna, in the deal. The Mets slow-played Robert’s build-up, but the outfielder is healthy and ready to go to start the season. In an interview before the game, Robert revealed the unfortunate truth about his tenure with the White Sox.

“I am sure that Thursday the stadium is going to be packed,” Robert said. “Which is something that over the last few years in Chicago, I didn’t get to experience that. It’s going to be a new experience for me.”

Ouch. Not even one game played in New York, and Robert is already throwing shade at the White Sox. Not just the White Sox, but their fans. Unfortunately, Robert isn’t wrong.

Luis Robert Jr's recent comments are harsh but true

The White Sox averaged 18,021 fans per game in 2025, good for the fourth-lowest mark in baseball. Of the three teams with less, two of them (Athletics and Rays) played their home games in minor league stadiums that didn’t have the capacity of a big league park. Only the Marlins played in a full-sized stadium and averaged less fans in attendance than the White Sox last season.

In 2024, during which the White Sox had their worst season in franchise history, the team averaged 17,931 fans per game, which was also good for fourth-lowest in the league. The same three teams finished below them. In 2023, another 100-loss season for the White Sox, the numbers were only slightly better. The average of 21,405 fans was good for 24th in the league. During the team’s 2021 and 2022 season, where the expectations were higher, the attendance was slightly better. The White Sox ranked right around the middle of the league both times.

While Robert may be correct in his analysis, he can’t simply blame the fans for not showing up. The White Sox fielded uncompetitive baseball teams the past three seasons, so I don’t blame any fans who haven’t felt the need to show up to support it. Part of the blame lies on Robert himself, who underperformed his expectations and couldn’t stay healthy the last two years. The White Sox front office is also to blame. The easiest way to get fans to go to games is to put a winning team on the field, and the people in charge simply haven’t done so the past few years.

LUIS ROBERT JR. CANNOT BE STOPPED



He sends an absolute MISSLE into center field 🚀 pic.twitter.com/DnitHRC8rr — White Sox on CHSN (@CHSN_WhiteSox) June 29, 2023

This is a recent trend that is hopefully nearing its conclusion. The White Sox are working to improve the team and are hopefully going to take another large step forward in 2026. The farm system has plenty of intriguing talent and the major league roster has seen an influx of young players debuting over the past year. The 2026 team should be improved, and will hopefully take another step toward being more competitive.

I'm confident that one day in the near future, Robert’s comments will no longer be true. As the 2021 playoff game showed, White Sox fans are among the best and most passionate fans in the world, and it’s only a matter of time before we prove it. We are more than willing to show up for the team, we just need the team to show up for us.