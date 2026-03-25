White Sox full Opening Day roster includes surprising end to spring outfield battle

The wait is over. Opening Day is upon us. The White Sox will begin their 2026 season in less than 24 hours, and the time for optimistic spring talk has come to an end. The White Sox have announced their full 26-man roster that will head to Milwaukee to start the season Thursday, and there are a few surprises. Here is the full White Sox Opening Day roster.

Catchers (2): Edgar Quero, Reese McGuire

The White Sox made a last-minute pivot in their catching plans this weekend, signing Reese McGuire to a major league contract and casting doubt on the future of Korey Lee. Unable to find a trade partner, the White Sox designated Lee for assignment this week and will now attempt to pass him through waivers, though a trade coming together is still possible. Starting catcher Kyle Teel is on track in his recovery from a hamstring strain and should join the team in a few weeks, but in the meantime, Quero will handle the bulk of the starts. McGuire gives the White Sox a veteran option when Quero needs a day off, and a possible tradable asset when Teel returns. The catcher position should be a strength for the White Sox in 2026.

Infielders (5): Munetaka Murakami, Chase Meidroth, Colson Montgomery, Miguel Vargas, Lenyn Sosa

The White Sox starting infield has felt set for some time, with questions surrounding the backups a topic of conversation this spring. Ultimately, the White Sox were unable to find a trade to their liking for Lenyn Sosa, and he’ll open the season with the team. Former top-100 prospect Curtis Mead was designated for assignment despite a strong spring performance, and his moving on may be imminent. With Sosa the only backup infielder on the roster, I expect to see a fair share of Luisangel Acuna on the infield with the White Sox using his versatility to fill needs. Prospect Sam Antonacci has made a name for himself this spring and could be among the first names called should an injury arise, but he’ll begin the season in Triple-A.

Outfielders (6): Andrew Benintendi, Austin Hays, Luisangel Acuna, Everson Pereira, Derek Hill, Tristan Peters

One of the more interesting questions entering camp was the battle in the White Sox outfield. Behind veterans Andrew Benintendi and Austin Hays, the White Sox brought a young, inexperienced group with the motivator of extended playing time available for the taking. In the end, the high praises for Everson Pereira were backed up by his presence on the roster, and the White Sox went with the veteran defender Hill over the high-risk high-reward option in Jarred Kelenic. Brooks Baldwin will begin the season on the IL, leaving the White Sox with a need for another left-hander in the outfield, and the job goes to Tristan Peters. Peters, 26, was acquired from the Rays this offseason after posting a .786 OPS in Triple-A last year. Peters made headlines this spring with an .847 OPS and a highlight reel catch in the outfield. His minor league options give the team flexibility when they get back to full strength.

Tristan Peters CRUSHED that baseball 💥 pic.twitter.com/LfQqFo5asm — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) February 22, 2026

Starting Pitchers (5): Shane Smith, Sean Burke, Anthony Kay, Davis Martin, Erick Fedde

The White Sox starting rotation was announced last week, so this doesn’t come as much of a surprise. Shane Smith will take the mound Thursday against Jacob Misiorowski for Milwaukee. Saturday’s game will feature Sean Burke’s season debut for the White Sox against lefty Chad Patrick, and Anthony Kay will pitch in Sunday’s season finale against Brewers top-100 prospect Brandon Sproat. Davis Martin and Erick Fedde are slated to make their season debuts in Miami next week. Look for top prospects Noah Schultz, Hagen Smith, and Tanner McDougal to contribute to the big league rotation sooner rather than later.

Relief Pitchers (8): Seranthony Dominguez (CL), Grant Taylor, Jordan Leasure, Jordan Hicks, Sean Newcomb, Chris Murphy, Tyler Gilbert, Jedixson Paez

The White Sox bullpen mix suffered a big blow when right-hander Mike Vasil suffered a torn UCL requiring season-ending surgery. Vasil produced a 2.50 ERA in 101 innings last season and his loss is a big blow to the staff. The silver lining, however, is that a door opened for Rule 5 pick Jedixson Paez to make the roster as the White Sox try to develop the 22 year-old hurler as a piece of the future. The White Sox will go with three lefties on the roster as offseason acquisitions Sean Newcomb and Chris Murphy have each stretched out to go multiple innings. The bullpen will be headlined by late-inning flamethrowers Seranthony Dominguez, Grant Taylor, and Jordan Hicks, and should provide much more consistency than it did a season ago.