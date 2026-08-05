Mariners already learning harsh reality of acquiring Seranthony Dominguez from White Sox

In a surprise trade Saturday night, the White Sox acquired RHP Luis Castillo from the Seattle Mariners in hopes of fixing the three-time All-Star who has suffered through the worst season of his career. That wasn’t the surprising part, however. Among those headed to Seattle in the deal was RHP Seranthony Dominguez, who the White Sox signed to a two-year deal in the offseason to be their closer. Just a few months later, his $10 million a year salary looked like an overpay and he’d been relegated to a lower leverage role prior to the trade. Surprisingly, Seattle was willing to take him on, however, and he’s already making them regret that decision.

Dominguez appeared in a game with the Mariners for the first time on Tuesday night. The Mariners trailed 4-0 in the ninth when he entered, so their time was already running out, but Dominguez's appearance made sure to squash any hopes of a comeback. After a leadoff walk to Javier Baez, Dominguez surrendered a single to Zack McKinstry, then got Kevin McGonigle to ground out for the first out of the inning, albeit scoring a run. That’s when things truly fell apart. Dominguez surrendered home runs to Gleyber Torres and Dillon Dingler, then allowed a single to Riley Greene and a walk to Colt Keith before finally being lifted from the game. Overall, he gave up four earned runs in just one third of an inning, and the Mariners dropped the ballgame 8-0.

WHAT SOUND DOES A BELL MAKE?? pic.twitter.com/QrRk5uJJGl — Detroit Tigers (@tigers) August 5, 2026

Seranthony Dominguez departing White Sox already feels like a win

White Sox fans have become all-too familiar with blow-up outings from Dominguez early this season, and it’s often walks and homers that do him in, just as it was on Tuesday. By adding Huascar Brazoban and finding a taker for Dominguez, it certainly feels like the White Sox upgraded the position, and that’s not even factoring in whatever they’re able to get out of Castillo for the remainder of the season. Castillo and Brazoban have yet to make their White Sox debuts, but both should happen this week.

As the Mariners struggle to stay alive in the AL West race, they can’t afford to make the same mistake the White Sox made with Dominguez and put him in any sort of leverage situation. He’s simply too inconsistent to be trusted with the game on the line.

As a White Sox fan, I sure am glad he’s not our problem anymore. This White Sox roster is far from perfect, but I feel confident saying they upgraded in the bullpen, and seeing Seranthony Dominguez struggle with another team quickly only reinforces the reality we already knew.