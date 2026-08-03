White Sox add talented and controllable bullpen arm in late night trade with Mets

Just when we thought Chris Getz had gone to bed and the White Sox were done for the evening, he proved otherwise. With a 12:23am central time post on X from The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal, news broke that the White Sox had made another deal, this time adding RHP Huascar Brazoban from the New York Mets in exchange for RHP Gabe Davis and RHP Zach Franklin.

Huascar Brazoban is a strong middle relief add for the White Sox

Brazoban, 36, is a right-handed reliever with a 2.56 in 52.2 innings so far this season. He made his big league debut in 2022 for the Miami Marlins and immediately became a solid bullpen arm before a 2024 trade sent him to the Mets, and he continued to thrive. A look under the hood for Brazoban shows exactly why, Brazoban ranks in the 99th percentile in average exit velocity and hard hit percentage, meaning he’s one of the best in the league at inducing soft contact. Though his 23.7% strikeout rate is only around league average, Brazoban gets hitters to hit the ball on the ground more than 50% of the time, which ranks among the top few pitchers in baseball. He does so by throwing a sinker or changeup over 90% of the time, and both pitches grade out solid.

Brazoban’s age makes him an interesting case. He’ll turn 37 in October, but since he didn’t make his big league debut until he was 32, he still has three years remaining on his contract. The White Sox will have Brazoban through his age-39 season, which may be the rest of his career. As a pitcher who relies on location rather than velocity to thrive, he should age well.

For Brazoban, the White Sox gave up RHP Gabe Davis, who the team drafted in the 5th round of the 2025 draft. Davis, 22, got off to a very strong start with High-A Winston-Salem but has struggled since his promotion to the Double-A level. Davis bounced between the starting rotation and the bullpen in college but was given the opportunity to start full time after turning pro. He was ranked the 18th-best prospect in the White Sox organization by MLB Pipeline. In addition, the White Sox gave up RHP Zach Franklin, a 27-year-old relief prospect who reached as high as Triple-A. Franklin has posted a 4.37 ERA in 33 appearances with Charlotte this season.

As far as team needs go, the bullpen wasn’t necessarily the most pressing one for the White Sox, especially with Jordan Hicks’ emergence as a late-inning threat. But it never hurts to have more good options for the pen, and Brazoban is the kind of consistent right-hander the team needs alongside Hicks and Grant Taylor. With Seranthony Dominguez now in Seattle, Brazoban should be able to seamlessly step into that role and give the team more than Dominguez was able to.

With seven hours to go until the trade deadline, next on the docket for White Sox GM Chris Getz could be a catcher or another starting pitcher. It’s likely to be a busy day for the White Sox, so stay tuned for all of the latest updates.