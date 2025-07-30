What would a Mets-White Sox trade look like for Luisangel Acuña and Luis Robert Jr.?

The Chicago White Sox remain in a position where few players are untouchable, and while dealing their most dynamic talent would require a significant return at the deadline, the market has already started defining what "significant" might look like.

With Luis Robert Jr. on the trade market, one of the most frequently mentioned names in a potential deal with the New York Mets is Luisangel Acuña.

The younger brother of Ronald Acuña Jr., Luisangel has been a Top 100 prospect in baseball in the past.

He brings speed and versatility to his profile, but questions remain about his long-term role and offensive ceiling. If included in a Robert Jr. deal, Acuña would be viewed as "part" of the return, but I think it could make a lot of sense for Chicago if the additional pieces are right.

I get it might not be the popular opinion, but a package that includes Luisangel Acuña and maybe a guy like Ryan Clifford (#Mets No. 7 prospect) makes sense as part of the return for Luis Robert Jr. #WhiteSoxpic.twitter.com/F1sRqfI6cP https://t.co/rU0xF7T5zw — Adrian White (@AdrianWhiteSox) July 30, 2025

The White Sox could bundle assets in a Luis Robert Jr. deal

The reality is, a deal for Luis Robert Jr. will likely require a legitimate headliner with either frontline upside or MLB readiness.

The White Sox may also look to bundle Robert Jr. with a veteran pitcher such as Adrian Houser to increase the return and broaden the appeal to contenders looking to plug multiple holes.

Other potential names who could be included in a deal are outfielders Mike Tauchman and Michael A. Taylor, infielder Lenyn Sosa, and relievers such as right-handers Dan Altavilla and Steven Wilson or left-handers Brandon Eisert and Tyler Alexander.

Exploring the Mets' prospect options for a Luis Robert Jr. trade package

If the Mets are indeed serious about trading for Robert Jr., they will have to get creative. Acuña and another notable prospect like Ryan Clifford (No. 7) might be the most plausible framework for a deal.

Clifford would be an appealing addition to Acuña, offering a left-handed bat with power and the versatility to play either first base or a corner outfield spot.

Ryan Clifford (@Mets No.7 Prospect) has been named Eastern League Player of the Week!!



Clifford leads all of Double-A in HRs (21) and RBIs (67)



🎠 x #NeedForSteed x @MetsPlayerDev x @ryanclifford21 pic.twitter.com/1yTCfRcoC2 — Binghamton Rumble Ponies (@RumblePoniesBB) July 28, 2025

Acuña, meanwhile, brings defensive flexibility, with experience across the infield and some time in center field. Together, they could give the White Sox positional options and the opportunity to develop talent where the organization has clear holes.

If the White Sox were to include a player like Houser or Sosa in the deal, it could potentially push the Mets to consider adding a young infielder such as Mark Vientos, Brett Baty, or Ronny Mauricio to the mix.

While Jett Williams (Mets No. 1 prospect, per MLB Pipeline) is likely untouchable, the White Sox may not have the capital to reach that level of return anyway, especially given the increasing difficulty of acquiring top position players at the deadline. Carson Benge (Mets No. 4) or Jacob Reimer (Mets No. 6) may represent the most realistic ceiling as potential headliners.

Drew Gilbert (Mets No. 12) made some sense as a secondary piece of a larger package, but that was before the Mets moved Gilbert and No. 10 prospect Blade Tidwell to the Giants for Tyler Rogers.

Could a pitching prospect headline a Luis Robert Jr. deal?

That leads to the question of who could headline a Robert Jr. trade. While a top-tier position-player prospect would generate the most appeal, the White Sox might find greater overall value by centering a deal around a high-upside pitching prospect, which could maximize the return in terms of prospect capital.

An ambitious target could be a pitcher like Brandon Sproat (Mets No. 5), who may be a possible headline piece. Adding another player alongside Robert Jr. might be necessary to land that kind of return, but it would improve the odds of getting a reasonable deadline deal done.

This type of package might represent the most aggressive swing the White Sox could take, but it could be exactly the kind of return GM Chris Getz is aiming for in any trade involving Robert Jr.

Brandon Sproat continues to shine and set another Triple-A career high with nine strikeouts!



5 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 9 K

65 pitches, 49 strikes pic.twitter.com/oraRGym8P1 — Syracuse Mets (@SyracuseMets) July 20, 2025

Jonah Tong (Mets No. 2), like Jett Williams, is likely off limits. A more realistic yet still ambitious name could be Nolan McLean (Mets No. 3), who carries a similar level of intrigue to a prospect like Carson Benge.

McLean could enter the conversation if the White Sox are willing to include a meaningful second piece with Robert Jr., which might elevate the Mets' interest enough to consider him in discussions, even if the odds remain slim.

If a position-player-heavy return doesn't materialize, Chicago could pivot toward pitching-heavy packages. As reported, "If the Mets don’t get a starter, they could consider moving up a top prospect — Jonah Tong, Nolan McLean, or Brandon Sproat. They are very reluctant to trade any of that trio," per Jon Heyman. This underscores how difficult these types of targets could be.

However, if the Mets do acquire a top starter on the trade market, it could soften their stance and open the door to including one of their top pitching prospects in a deal.

Ultimately, if a deal is to materialize, it won’t be built around Acuña alone. He might be a useful part of a broader return, but Chicago will almost certainly insist on a true headliner. Whether that’s a pitcher or a bat, any Robert Jr. package needs to reflect the value of the cost-controlled center fielder.

In the end, it may come down to an NL East battle over who’s willing to give up the most for Robert Jr., the Mets or the Phillies. With the deadline now less than 48 hours away, we should know soon.