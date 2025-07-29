Mark Vientos to the White Sox: How Chicago can swing a trade with the New York Mets

According to reports, the Chicago White Sox "want third baseman Mark Vientos from the New York Mets in any deal for Luis Robert Jr."

The Mets have been one of the more aggressive suitors inquiring about Robert Jr. ahead of this week's trade deadline, and the White Sox front office seems rather set on their asking price from each one of the team's involved in the sweepstakes.

Vientos, 25, had 27 home runs and an .837 OPS for the Mets in 2024. He has regressed this season, with only seven (7) home runs and a .654 OPS in 74 games.

Still, with 4.5 years of control left on his contract, the White Sox see Vientos as a long-term fit in an already talented (and crowded) young infield. He would bring some much needed power to the organization, with flexibility to play third base, first base, or DH.

How the White Sox could get Mark Vientos from the Mets

It doesn't seem like the Mets are motivated to move Vientos for Robert in a 1-for-1 deal. But if the White Sox truly love Vientos as much as some reports are saying, they could bundle assets to sweeten the pot for New York.

The Mets need an outfielder, but they could also use some depth in their starting rotation and bullpen.

New York's bullpen has struggled with a 5.02 ERA since the beginning June. They've also had injuries to relievers like Dedniel Núñez, A.J. Minter, and Danny Young.

The White Sox could throw in a consistent relief pitcher like Dan Altavilla or Steven Wilson in a Luis Robert Jr. trade. A starting pitcher to eat innings like Aaron Civale could also be on the table.

It would allow the Mets to address multiple needs (outfield and bullpen) without really dishing from their prospect pool.

Chris Getz has shown a willingness in the past to bundle Major League assets in a trade to get a coveted player in return, The White Sox did this very thing at last year's trade deadline when they included Erick Fedde, Michael Kopech, and Tommy Pham in a three-team trade that brought back Miguel Vargas.

With some recent reports saying that teams are offering the White Sox a "mid-level prospect" for Luis Robert Jr., it would feel like a massive win if the organization was able to get an MLB talent with upside like Vientos in the deal.