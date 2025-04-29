Miguel Vargas finds his groove with the Chicago White Sox after swing adjustments

Since being traded from the Los Angeles Dodgers, Miguel Vargas has faced early challenges with the Chicago White Sox.

However, there are encouraging signs of growth. During spring training, Vargas reported adding muscle to help boost his offensive production. He looked poised for a breakout with a strong start this spring, but the regular season began with a slower start. Now, following recent swing adjustments, Vargas is beginning to showcase the progress the White Sox hoped for.

that baseball went far pic.twitter.com/BAIt2vrDAN — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) April 24, 2025

A strong five-game stretch is sparking optimism.

Vargas' recent surge began on April 24, when he hit his first home run of the 2025 season against the Minnesota Twins. Since then, he has put together a five-game hitting streak, going 8-for-19 (.421) with a home run, a double, two RBIs, and two walks. He recorded three multi-hit games during this stretch and struck out just twice, highlighting a much more refined and confident approach.

Adjustments to his mechanics—raising his hand position and flattening his bat path—have led to more consistent and authoritative contact. Vargas has also shown improved discipline at the plate, staying within himself and spraying the ball to all fields. He has been moving around the batting order throughout the season, spending time leading off, hitting in the middle of the order, and batting ninth.

Recently, he has found success hitting later in the order, where there's been less immediate pressure on his bat to carry the offense. However, with the White Sox constantly adjusting the roster during the rebuild, Vargas' spot in the lineup could continue to shift depending on team needs and his performance.

Vargas is emerging as a key piece at third base

Along with his offensive strides, Vargas has impressed defensively at third base, providing reliable play at one of the game's toughest positions. Baseball Savant metrics reflect his improvement as well, showing a positive run value defensively at third base this season—a notable jump considering he entered the year with a career mark of -7 in that category.

He has also added a 4% increase to his success rate at third, further highlighting his defensive growth. His steady glove work and instincts at the hot corner have been a bright spot early in the season.

flashing the leather 😮‍💨 pic.twitter.com/0okHlYCZhh — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) April 27, 2025

If Vargas continues to pair his growing offensive production with strong defense, he has a real chance to become a cornerstone for the White Sox moving forward. As Chicago continues to rebuild, Vargas’s all-around development offers legitimate optimism that he could be a key piece in shaping the team's future.