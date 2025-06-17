Mock draft predicts Chicago White Sox to land set of twin brothers in 2025 MLB Draft

We are less than one month out from the 2025 MLB Draft, which will take place from July 13-14 during All-Star weekend.

High school seasons have concluded, the College World Series is coming to a close, and most draft prospects are in Arizona this week for the MLB Draft Combine.

Mock drafts are now beginning to solidify with more than just speculation. Insiders now have real information on how teams are thinking and what the first few rounds may look like. The latest mock draft from MLB.com projects the Chicago White Sox to land two twin brothers that would be the fifth set of twins to be teammates in MLB history.

White Sox select JoJo Parker 10th overall

It's no secret that the White Sox need to add some position players to their farm system. Jim Callis has them doing just that, projecting the Sox to select high school shortstop JoJo Parker with the 10th overall pick in his latest mock draft for MLB.com.

"Prep shortstops are the strongest part of this Draft, and the White Sox will tap into that," Callis writes. "Unless Willits somehow gets to No. 10, they'll pounce on Parker, who might offer the best combination of hitting ability and power in that demographic."

Parker is a high schooler from Purvis, Mississippi that is the 10th ranked prospect on the Top 200 big board. He has great bat-to-ball kills, plus athleticism, and a good gap-to-gap approach from the left side of the plate.

He's everything the White Sox need to add to their farm system. He does everything well and has the upside to develop into a five-tool prospect while playing a premium position.

Of there's one reason not to draft JoJo Parker, it's that the White Sox need to add power bats to their farm system. It's something they are really lacking and Parker, while well-rounded and athletic at the plate, just has decent - but not overwhelming - power.

An easy solution for that can be found in the second round if the White Sox swing for the fences and draft his twin brother, Jacob, as well.

White Sox could select both Parker brothers

According to Callis, "whoever gets [JoJo] Parker may try to grab his twin brother Jacob, a slugging outfielder, with their next selection."

Jacob Parker is an outfielder with more raw power than his brother, but a less consistent swing path. He did, however, turn some heads at the MLB Draft Combine on Tuesday, posting exit velocities north of 110 mph during batting practice.

Jacob is 107th on the MLB.com big board. He has a commitment to Mississippi State, but if he's given a chance to play professional baseball with his brother and sign and an over-slot contract, I think he'd jump at that opporuntity.

The White Sox have the 10th, 44th, and 76th overall picks in the draft. I don't think Jacob Parker makes it to No. 76, but I can see a world where Chicago takes him with No. 44 and adds two high upside bats to the farm system.

It could be better for both Parker brothers to develop together in the minor leagues...it would also just be really cool if they both turned out to big good big leaguers and the White Sox had them both in the lineup on a daily basis.