MLB trade deadline could bring long-term answer to White Sox outfield uncertainty

The White Sox enter their weekend series in San Francisco in a much better position than most anticipated they'd be at this point in the season. A huge reason why this team has stayed competitive has been the emergence infield. The White Sox suddenly have one of the more intriguing young infields in baseball, led by Colson Montgomery, Miguel Vargas, and Munetaka Murakami. Montgomery is continuing to show flashes of why the organization believes he can become a franchise caliber shortstop, Vargas has quietly been one of the more productive bats in the lineup, and Murakami has brought legitimate middle of the order power that this roster desperately needed. Even Chase Meidroth has stepped in and produced quality baseball, giving the White Sox stability and versatility throughout the infield.

While the infield has become a major strength, the outfield still feels incomplete. Sam Antonacci has easily been the bright spot of the group and looks like a legitimate long term building block. Tristan Peters has played well lately and deserves credit for the consistency he's brought. There are pieces to like , and there's no doubt that both Antonacci and prospect Braden Montgomery have star potential long-term. But if the White Sox are serious about pushing for the postseason this year, they still need a true cornerstone outfielder right now. That is why the trade market becomes so fascinating.

Several struggling teams could have available outfield options for White Sox

Several MLB team have underperformed so far this season, with clubs like the Boston Red Sox, Los Angeles Angels, and even the Minnesota Twins potentially looking to be sellers at the deadline and each with an intriguing outfield name.

One player that continues to stand out is Boston outfielder Jarren Duran. Yes, Duran has struggled offensively this season and is currently hitting just .195, but this is still a player viewed around the league as a legitimate 6 WAR caliber talent. He is due for a bounce back, and people are quickly forgetting just how impactful he can be when he is at his best. Duran brings elite speed, outstanding defense, and the type of athleticism this roster lacks in the outfield. Even with the rough offensive start, there is still a strong argument that he remains one of the top 11 to 15 outfielders in baseball when fully locked in. He's under control through 2028, so he could be an impact player in the White Sox lineup for multiple years.

Another interesting fit would be Angels outfielder Jo Adell. Like Duran, Adell brings excellent defensive ability and athleticism while also possessing legitimate power upside. He has continued developing offensively and has become a much more complete hitter compared to earlier in his career. His numbers are a bit down this season, but Adell hit 30 homers in 2024 and 2025. Pairing Adell alongside Antonacci and eventually Braden Montgomery could give the White Sox one of the more exciting young outfields in the American League.

Jo Adell is back to robbing home runs! 😱 pic.twitter.com/vQpqQmqscu — MLB (@MLB) May 12, 2026

Then there is Byron Buxton, who would completely reshape this outfield if he were ever made available. When healthy, Buxton remains one of the most dynamic players in baseball with elite defense, tremendous athleticism, and game changing power. The concern is durability. Since 2020, Buxton has landed on the injured list 13 separate times. It is hard to imagine the White Sox taking on that level of risk unless the price became extremely reasonable. No matter which direction they pursue, none of these players would come cheap. However, the White Sox absolutely have the prospect capital to make a significant move if they believe this team is ready to contend earlier than expected.

The offensive foundation is real. The infield is young, talented, and just beginning to scratch its ceiling. The outfield, on the other hand, still needs a difference maker to truly complete the picture. Whether general manager Chris Getz is willing to be aggressive at the deadline will tell us a lot about how seriously this front office believes in the window that is opening right now on the South Side.