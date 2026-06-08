Most unexpected White Sox slugger owns Phillies broadcast over magic wand criticism

Do you believe in magic? Well, the Phillies TV broadcasters sure do now. The White Sox salvaged just one of the three games in Philadelphia this weekend, taking home a 6-3 victory on Saturday afternoon behind an unexpected hero. Rookie infielder Jacob Gonzalez took an Andrew Painter offering into the second deck in right field for his first big league home run, helping fuel the White Sox victory. Later Saturday evening, a video surfaced from the Phillies broadcast showing White Sox right-hander Mike Vasil using his famous magic wand.

In the video, the Phillies announcers can be heard questioning Vasil and what he’s doing with the magic wand, but after Jacob Gonzalez’s no-doubter, the response from color commentator John Kruk was simple: “Well, the wand was working”. The Phillies broadcasters may not have believed in the magic of the wand before, but they sure do now.

Despite an elbow injury that will keep him out for the entirety of the season, Mike Vasil’s impact on the White Sox has been felt in a big way. The 26-year-old has been traveling on all the team’s road trips this season and has consistently brought a contagious energy to the field that the other guys can rally around. His magic wand has been a sort of good luck charm for the White Sox, who have played much better baseball since it was acquired.

Vasil has set out to prove that you don’t need to even be playing to make a big impact on the team.

We put a mic on Mike Vasil and it did not disappoint 🪄 pic.twitter.com/TlRL9k8Dzx — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) May 18, 2026

Jacob Gonzalez's development has been a pleasant surprise for the Sox

On the other end of this is White Sox rookie Jacob Gonzalez, who seemed to be on his last leg with the organization following back-to-back disappointing seasons in the minor leagues. Instead, Gonzalez has turned things around in a big way in 2026. The former first-round pick was leading the minor leagues in home runs at the time of his call-up, and he’s looked solid at the plate in his small big league sample so far. In seven games, Gonzalez is slashing .300/.391/.450 with a home runs and an OPS of .841. Despite a stretch of six straight at bats with a strikeout between his second and third games, Gonzalez seems to have settled down and has tapped into the upside that fueled his excellent first couple months in Charlotte.

With Munetaka Murakami set to return in a few weeks, Gonzalez’s long-term role with the White Sox is unclear. But if he keeps hitting like he has in his first few games, the White Sox will be forced to find a role for him.

The White Sox are in the midst of their toughest stretch of games this season. They enter a series with the MLB-best Braves at 34-31, and they’ll hope to tread water during this stretch while they get healthy. To do so, they’ll need some help. Players like Jacob Gonzalez will need to continue stepping up, reinforcements will need to be added at the deadline. And most of all, the White Sox may need a little magic from the wand.