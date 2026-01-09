Munetaka Murakami contract clause has White Sox hoping he isn't a bust

The White Sox shocked the MLB landscape in December, signing Japanese superstar Munetaka Murakami in their first direct NPB signing since 2005. The two-year, $34 million contract signed by Murakami gives the slugger a chance to bet on himself and prove that the concerns about his swing-and-miss tendencies are overblown. The short-term nature of the deal mostly spares the White Sox from the risk, but an interesting clause in Murakami’s contract will have the White Sox even more determined to help him succeed. According to ESPN's Buster Olney, Murakami’s deal with the White Sox includes a clause that doesn’t allow the team to send him to the minor leagues without his permission.

The White Sox certainly view Murakami as an everyday player, with reports indicating he’ll be primarily at first base in Chicago, but this clause removes a safety net for the team. Many rookies are brought to the major leagues and encounter struggles during their first stint, leading to a demotion for more seasoning. The White Sox may not have this option with Murakami, though the 25 year-old has played eight seasons in Japan and has much more experience playing at a high level than most rookies. NPB competition is generally considered similar to Triple-A, so facing MLB pitching will still be a step up for Murakami.

The willingness to include this clause in Murakami’s deal shows a confidence that’s been evident already in words. Chris Getz spoke very highly of Murakami at his introductory press conference, and the terms of the contract indicate the belief is genuine.

Getz: “We believe Mune is going to be a star in this game.” — Chuck Garfien (@ChuckGarfien) December 22, 2025

Murakami will get every opportunity to succeed at the big league level

Regardless of how confident the White Sox are that Murakami will be successful, the existence of this clause adds extra pressure to the organization. If Murakami’s strikeout issues persist and he doesn’t adjust to big league pitching as quickly as desired, the White Sox will likely need to let him figure it out in Chicago. Murakami is not guaranteed to continue receiving regular at bats if he struggles, but the team doesn’t have too many other options knocking on the door, so he’ll likely get every opportunity to work it out in the lineup. Of course, there's always the possibility that Murakami could accept a minor league assignment if he feels it would be beneficial, but the clause in his contract puts the bulk of the pressure on the White Sox. The opportunity to fully figure things out at the big league level in a low pressure situation could be a part of the reason Murakami chose the White Sox over a team like the Diamondbacks, who have their eye on a playoff berth in 2026.

Whether Murakami hits the ground running or gets off to a slow start, his power is legitimate, and his upside is exciting. He’ll be the most anticipated White Sox debut in a few years, and his development will bring national and international attention to the organization. The buzz around the White Sox is more palpable than it’s been in several seasons, and Murakami’s deal is a huge part of the reason why.

For better or for worse, Murakami will be in the White Sox lineup every night, and his rookie season will be must-watch TV.