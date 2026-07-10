Munetaka Murakami roster move leaves promising White Sox rookie with unfinished business

The White Sox played their worst series in a long time earlier this week, getting swept at home by the Boston Red Sox and scoring just two runs in the three-game series. But the White Sox have shown the ability to bounce back this season, and they’ll receive a massive boost heading into the final series before the All-Star break. The team has officially activated star first baseman Munetaka Murakami prior to Friday’s game. In a corresponding move, rookie infielder Jacob Gonzalez has been optioned back to Triple-A Charlotte.

Gonzalez, 24, became one of the biggest prospect stories of the White Sox early this season. The former first-round pick hit 19 home runs in the first two months of the year, more than doubling his previous career-high of eight. Back-to-back seasons of poor offensive production caused Gonzalez to lose a lot of the luster he had when the White Sox made him the 15th overall pick in 2023, and it felt like 2026 might be Gonzalez’s last chance to take a step forward and become a big league player. He stepped up in a big way, posting a 1.087 OPS before his call-up.

Jacob Gonzalez proved he could handle big league pitching

A shortstop by trade, Gonzalez shifted to first base to fill the White Sox need at the position following Murakami’s injury. While he showed signs of a player still learning a new position, Gonzalez’s range at first base graded above average. Offensively, it was a bit of a mixed bag. Gonzalez got off to a strong start before falling into a brutal two-week slump and ultimately breaking out of it and heating up again. His final numbers over his first 30 big league games include a .244/.323/.360 slash line, a .683 OPS, two home runs and 17 RBIs. He’ll now head back to Charlotte and wait for the next opportunity.

Jacob Gonzalez sent his first career home run 428 feet 🤯 pic.twitter.com/rG5w8YRuMG — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) June 6, 2026

It wasn’t a matter of performance that landed Gonzalez back in Charlotte, but rather a decision based on roster fit. With Murakami back in the lineup, the White Sox simply don’t have regular at bats to give Gonzalez without moving on from Andrew Benintendi, whose remaining contract makes it unlikely the team will do so. Gonzalez hasn’t played outfield at the professional level, and the White Sox will want to continue to get him regular at bats. With just about any injury to a position player, Gonzalez will likely be the first name called back to the roster, and that’s a great asset for the White Sox to have.

Jacob Gonzalez showed enough in his first 30 games that the White Sox should feel comfortable penciling him into a lineup against right-handers, and he provides the organization with extra depth it didn’t believe it had at the beginning of the season. For Gonzalez, the job of establishing himself as a big league regular isn’t quite finished, but there’s no reason to be upset with his first stint. I don’t think it’ll be long before Gonzalez is back in the big leagues.