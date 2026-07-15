Munetaka Murakami said what every White Sox fan dreamed of at All-Star Game

When the White Sox first signed Munetaka Murakami back in December, it was a moment of cautious optimism for fans and supporters. There was no doubt about the caliber of talent the White Sox were bringing into the organization, but he’d yet to prove it at the big league level, and White Sox fans dealt with the double-edged sword of worrying he’d price himself out of their ability to sign him long term with too much success. So far, it’s been everything the White Sox have dreamed of and more, and Murakami’s comments at the All-Star break indicate he’s feeling the same way.

Munetaka Murakami on joining the White Sox: "It was the best decision I ever made."

Is it a place you want to stay long term?

"Yes. Very much." — Jesse Rogers (@JesseRogersESPN) July 14, 2026

The White Sox took a chance on Murakami and it's paid off big time

The White Sox took a chance on Murakami, signing him to a two-year, $34 million deal after other teams balked at his asking price amid concerns about his contact rates. Now, 60 games into his MLB career, those concerns seem to have been overblown. Murakami entered the break with a .232/.371/.540 slash line and a .911 OPS. He’s averaging a home run every three games and his 17.8% walk rate is among the best in baseball. Murakami would likely be among the league leaders in home runs had it not been for a hamstring strain that sidelined him for more than six weeks.

Murakami hasn’t been perfect– his strikeout rate is among the highest in baseball– but he’s been a true impact hitter in the middle of the White Sox order, and the team would love to have the 26-year-old around for the long haul. He’s set to be a free agent following the 2027 season, but rumors have swirled all season about a potential extension. It’s unclear whether the White Sox have engaged in those conversations with Murakami’s representatives, but it’s no longer unclear that there’s interest on his end. It’s going to take a significant financial commitment, certainly the largest in White Sox history, but it’s an expense the White Sox should be prepared to make.

The White Sox have been resurgent on the field and their attendance numbers followed suit. The team has seen an increase of 36.5% in attendance compared to the first half of last season. Obviously, putting a winning team on the field has its benefits, but Murakami’s presence in the lineup is another factor. His impact on the organization goes beyond his contributions on the field, and he’s the perfect candidate to be the first $100 million player in franchise history.

With a potential lockout incoming and uncertainty surrounding the 2027 MLB season, the timing of Murakami’s extension could be complicated. And as much as he loves Chicago, the slugger may still see the benefit in hitting the open market next season to get himself the best deal. But the White Sox would be silly to not try.

It seems like Munetaka Murakami and the White Sox have been a match made in heaven so far in 2026, and it’s a match that won’t be ending anytime soon if White Sox fans have anything to say about it. The great news is, it sounds like Murakami agrees.