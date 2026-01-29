White Sox make unexpected cameo in MLB insider's pitching market update

Armed with an extra $20 million after the trade of Luis Robert Jr. last week, White Sox GM Chris Getz will be looking to round out the 2026 roster. The White Sox have an agreement with RHP Seranthony Dominguez to be the team’s closer, but still have what feels like an incomplete roster. Many have speculated that the team will add an outfielder with a high-upside but unproven group in tow. Others, however, see another starting pitcher as the team’s primary need. Jon Heyman of The New York Post provided an update on the starting pitcher market this week, but unfortunately, it didn’t say very much.

Teams still seriously considering starting pitchers with 2 weeks to go: Orioles, Tigers, D-Backs, Padres, Braves, Yankees, Cubs, Angels, Giants, Rays, A’s, White Sox and maybe Jays, Marlins, Phillies — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) January 28, 2026

Perhaps the intention of Heyman’s post was to indicate that many teams are still considering starting pitching, but listing half the league in the update isn’t particularly helpful. There are many quality starting pitching options available in free agency, including Framber Valdez, Zac Gallen, Lucas Giolito, Chris Bassitt, Zack Littell, Justin Verlander, Max Scherzer, and others. Additional starters may be available in the trade market, so there’s definitely no shortage of supply or demand.

While Chris Getz hasn’t deliberately said the White Sox are going to add another starting pitcher, a quick glance at the roster reveals why it would make sense. The White Sox have Shane Smith, Davis Martin, and Anthony Kay seemingly locked into the rotation, with Sean Burke and Sean Newcomb likely rounding it out as the roster currently stands. Burke showed flashes in 2025, including a ten-strikeout performance in his final start of the season, but he’s struggled with consistency. Newcomb has posted better numbers as a reliever and hasn’t handled a full starter’s workload in several years. The White Sox could certainly use another veteran arm who can eat innings and bring stability to the rotation.

White Sox have been tied to starting pitching all offseason

Aside from Heyman’s report, the White Sox have been connected to the starting pitching market several times this offseason. The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal reported the White Sox interest in RHP Griffin Canning and mentioned that the team is looking for another starter on a one-year deal. ESPN’s Jeff Passan reported back in December that the White Sox were among the most aggressive teams pursuing mid-tier starting pitching. Chris Getz indicated the team’s plans to be “very active” following the Robert trade, and though the White Sox have since added a closer, it’s hard to see that alone qualifying.

With the Mets taking on Luis Robert’s $20 million salary for 2026, Chris Getz says “We’ve got financial flexibility now to bring in (more) talent. We’re going to be very active.”



He’s already been talking with agents and clubs. — Chuck Garfien (@ChuckGarfien) January 21, 2026

I have long been of the opinion that the White Sox will add another starter, and Heyman’s report- while vague- at least confirms the White Sox interest. The tier in which the White Sox are shopping is unclear, though the chances of them being involved on Framber Valdez or Zac Gallen are virtually zero. It’ll likely be a lower-tier addition to the rotation, but important depth nonetheless.

There are less than two weeks until Spring Training gets underway, but I don’t believe the White Sox are done adding, and more important additions should be on the way soon. I know it’s difficult, but I’d urge White Sox fans to be patient: the front office is hard at work.