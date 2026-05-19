Old ridiculous Kyle Teel workout video resurfaces to anger White Sox fans after setback

The White Sox are off to a better start than most people anticipated in 2026, and they’ve done it without one of their most important players from last season. Catcher Kyle Teel, who posted a 120 OPS+ in 78 games in 2025, has yet to make his season debut after a preseason hamstring injury kept him on the sidelines. Just when it seemed like Teel was ready to return, a setback during his rehab assignment will now keep him out another 3-6 weeks. As White Sox fans everywhere rolled their eyes in anger, an old workout video of Teel’s offseason training began making the rounds on social media again, and in hindsight, it raises questions.

when do we revisit this about Kyle Teel pic.twitter.com/uljOYX5B7P — SouthSide Behavior (@SSBehavior) May 19, 2026

Realistically, did this explosive workout have anything to do with Teel’s initial injury or setback? Maybe. Probably not. But it’s not a workout I’ve ever seen before, and super rapid movements like that do often cause injuries during games. I’m certainly not an athletic trainer, so I don’t have expertise in this field, but seeing that video definitely made me do a double take.

Kyle Teel's eventual return will be a welcome boost to the White Sox

The White Sox offense has been among the best in baseball for the last month, an even more impressive feat knowing they’re doing it without Teel. Both Edgar Quero and Drew Romo are hitting under .200, so the team hasn’t gotten a ton out of the catcher position in general. Teel’s return was going to give Quero a much-needed reset and add another solid bat to the lineup. Unfortunately, those plans are now on hold, and the White Sox will need to roll with what they have. Korey Lee and Josh Breaux are the catchers in Triple-A Charlotte, but neither are currently on the 40-man roster, so making a move for either of them wouldn’t be easy. The White Sox will likely stick with Quero, whose three-hit performance on Sunday included his first home run of the season.

With the White Sox entering Tuesday a game over .500 and within striking distance in the AL Central, the plan at the trade deadline may have changed. Instead of another rebuilding year where the team sells all their trade chips, the White Sox could take advantage of the opportunity they’ve been given to add some pieces at the deadline and try to get their young players their first taste of the postseason. Kyle Teel’s return may be delayed, but he’ll be potentially more impactful than any other deadline acquisition when he’s added back to the lineup.

Hopefully his return is on the shorter end of the 3-6 week timeframe, and he sticks to more traditional workouts during his rehab.