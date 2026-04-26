White Sox latest catcher roster move leaves Edgar Quero on thin ice for demotion

White Sox catcher Edgar Quero received an unexpected opportunity after a preseason injury to Kyle Teel threw him into the starting role. The 22 year-old debuted in 2025 and largely split the reps behind the plate with Teel. In 111 games, Quero posted a .689 OPS with five home runs and demonstrated advanced recognition of the strike zone. He spent the offseason working on bat speed and launch angle with hopes of adding more power to his profile, but his start to 2026 has been incredibly slow. With the White Sox latest roster move involving shuffling at the catcher position, Quero could find himself demoted if he doesn’t turn things around quickly.

Romo, 24, was selected by the Colorado Rockies with the 35th overall pick in 2020. Strong offensive and defensive production in the minor leagues allowed him to move quickly through the system, landing near the top of the Rockies top 30 list and even reaching top 100 lists in 2023. Known for his excellent defense behind the plate, Romo’s offensive numbers opened the eyes of scouts. He made his big league debut with the Rockies in 2024, but went just 9-for-51 in 16 games. Romo dealt with injuries in 2025 that limited him to just 68 games, with 65 of them coming in the minor leagues. The Rockies designated him for assignment this offseason after the 2025 breakout of Hunter Goodman, and he was claimed by both the Orioles and Mets before ultimately landing with the White Sox.

Romo was assigned to Triple-A Charlotte to begin the season, where he’s posted a .946 OPS in 17 games, and will now join the big league club. Reese McGuire, who was designated for assignment to make room for Romo, hit just .172 in 11 games to start the season.

Drew Romo's addition to the roster could foreshadow a demotion for Quero

McGuire’s exit from the organization was inevitable. Kyle Teel continues to make progress in his hamstring injury rehab, though a recent setback has delayed his return. The assumption was always that McGuire would be designated for assignment upon Teel’s return, but I’m now wondering if the White Sox will choose to keep Romo on the roster and send Quero to Triple-A for a reset. There’s no question the start for Quero hasn’t been what he or the White Sox were hoping for, especially given his bigger opportunity. In 21 games, Quero is slashing .153/.271/.169 with just one extra base hit. Defensively, he continues to struggle with both blocking and framing, though he’s been effective at throwing out base-stealers.

At just 22 years-old, it’s far too early to completely give up on Quero, but giving him some time to figure things out in Charlotte wouldn’t be the worst idea. In Romo, the White Sox have a 24 year-old switch-hitting catcher that’s been hitting the ball well and excels defensively. Production in the minor leagues doesn’t always carry over, but it certainly seems like Romo can offer more than Quero at this moment.

Kyle Teel’s return may still be a couple weeks away, so Edgar Quero has an opportunity to figure things out. But if it’s more of the same over the next several days, don’t be surprised if the White Sox send Quero on a flight to Charlotte for a reset.