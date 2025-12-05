One Luis Robert Jr. mock trade for each of his rumored best fits

The White Sox will have a big decision to make on outfielder Luis Robert Jr. as the Winter Meetings approach next week. Though general manager Chris Getz has thrown cold water on the idea that the White Sox are shopping Robert, many around the league believe this will be the time the White Sox move him. ESPN’s Jeff Passan mentioned Robert as one of his 25 best trade candidates earlier this week, and listed the Giants, Reds, Mets, and Phillies among the best fits for a trade. Let’s look at what a potential trade could look like with each of these teams:

Trade #1:

White Sox send: OF Luis Robert, LHP Tyler Gilbert, cash

Mets send: 3B Brett Baty, INF Luisangel Acuna, RHP R.J. Gordon (#25 prospect)

The Mets, who already had an infield surplus prior to acquiring 2B Marcus Semien from the Rangers, now find themselves with an even more crowded mix and could be looking to move one or multiple pieces to fill another need. The Mets have an opening in center field following the trade of Brandon Nimmo, and could re-engage talks with the White Sox regarding Robert. Mets owner Steve Cohen has proven that high salaries aren’t a problem, but in this scenario, we’ll say the White Sox throw in some cash to help bolster the return. In Baty, the White Sox get the left-handed power-hitting infielder they desire, and he’d immediately slot in at a corner infield spot in the big league lineup. Acuna would give the team an additional utility option with upside, and RHP RJ Gordon could be a starting rotation option as soon as this year. The White Sox have been connected to both Baty and Acuna in past discussions, so the Mets willingness to include one or both of them could push the deal to get done.

Trade #2:

White Sox send: OF Luis Robert, cash

Reds send: OF Hector Rodriguez (#9 prospect), RHP Jose Franco (#25 prospect)

The Cincinnati Reds are looking to build on a playoff appearance in 2025 and will look to add more thunder to their lineup. They’re reportedly interested in DH Kyle Schwarber, and could further bolster their lineup by acquiring Robert. Hector Rodriguez reached as high as Triple-A in 2025 and launched 19 home runs between two levels. Though he’s a bit of a free swinger, he can play all three outfield positions and has shown the ability to hit for both power and contact. He could be an outfield option on the big league roster as soon as this season, and the White Sox have a shortage of quality prospects in the outfield. The 25 year-old Franco threw a career high 110 innings in 2025 as he reached Triple-A as a starter. While he doesn’t have overwhelming stuff, he throws a mid-90s fastball with a decent slider and change-up that should allow him to stick as a starter. He could be ready for a big league promotion in 2026 and the White Sox could add another interesting arm to the mix.

Trade #3:

White Sox send: OF Luis Robert, IF Lenyn Sosa, cash

Giants send: RHP Hayden Birdsong, OF Bo Davidson (#5 prospect), RHP Alberto Laroche (#18 prospect)

The San Francisco Giants have added multiple big bats to their starting lineup in the past year, but the team remains a below-average offense in need of a boost. In this scenario, they pick up Robert to play center field, and Sosa to fill another need at second base. In a crowded young pitching staff, Hayden Birdsong has been the odd-man out. He showed a lot of promise coming up through the Giants minor league system and added a kick-change thanks to then-Giants pitching director Brian Bannister, but he’s never put it all together at the big league level. This trade would give him another shot to work with Bannister, and also land the White Sox an intriguing left-handed outfield bat in Bo Davidson. Davidson quickly rose from an undrafted free agent to one of the more promising hitters in the Giants system. He reached the Double-A level at age 23 and will look to put himself on the big league radar in 2026.

Trade #4:

White Sox send: OF Luis Robert, cash

Phillies send: OF Gabriel Rincones Jr. (#9 prospect), RHP Matthew Fisher (#10 prospect)

The Phillies were notably aggressive at the trade deadline in 2025, sending several top prospects for Jhoan Duran and Harrison Bader. Unfortunately, the team came up short of the World Series and will look to retool as several key pieces hit free agency this offseason. The team would love an impact bat in center field, and Robert could fit the bill. In this deal, the White Sox land the 24 year-old outfielder Rincones, who spent the entire 2025 season with Triple-A Lehigh Valley. Rincones showed good underlying numbers and will just need to tap into his raw power more to be a potential major league mainstay. In addition, the Phillies throw in RHP Matthew Fisher, their 7th round pick in the 2025 draft who has yet to report to an affiliate. Fisher is several years away from the big leagues, but he’d add high upside pitching depth to a White Sox system that needs more in the lower levels of the minors.