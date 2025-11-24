White Sox could revisit trade deadline interests after Mets latest blockbuster

Massive trade news hit the baseball landscape on Sunday as the Mets dealt outfielder Brandon Nimmo to the Texas Rangers for infielder Marcus Semien. Both players are in the midst of massive contracts and playing for contending teams, making a swap of this caliber especially rare. The Rangers added an outfielder immediately after non-tendering Adolis Garcia, and the Mets added another right-handed power option to their infield while saving a bit of money in the long run. With Semien, Jeff McNeil, Francisco Lindor, Mark Vientos, and Brett Baty all on the roster, and the team still interested in bringing back star first baseman Pete Alonso, the Mets could now explore trade possibilities for one or two of these infielders, and the White Sox could line up well.

The White Sox and Mets reportedly engaged in discussions for OF Luis Robert Jr. during the trade deadline, though the Mets ultimately pivoted to Orioles OF Cedric Mullins. Among the players of interest to the White Sox at the time were infielders Mark Vientos and Brett Baty. Mullins is now a free agent, and with Nimmo headed to Texas, the Mets are certain to be in the outfield market again. While a big free agent pursuit like Cody Bellinger or Kyle Tucker can never be ruled out for a Steve Cohen-owned team, many teams are interested in outfielders in a thin market, so the Mets may elect to look elsewhere. Luis Robert Jr will be owed $20 million in 2026, but if there’s any team who wouldn’t mind taking on a high salary for a talented player, it’s the Mets. The White Sox might have to include another player to get the Mets to pull the trigger, but it could be a deal that benefits both sides.

Vientos and Baty would both bring intriguing upside to a young lineup

Vientos, 25, took a step back in 2025 after a big 2024 season. With 27 home runs and an .838 OPS in 2024, Vientos looked like an emerging star in the Mets lineup, but his OPS dropped to .702 this past season and his on-base percentage dropped below .300. Things felt like they were starting to turn for Vientos after a tough start to the season. He hit .278 with 8 home runs in the month of August, but got cold again in September, hitting just .184 in the final month. Vientos hits from the right side and could slot in at either third base or first base for the White Sox. He’d bring immediate power to their lineup and is under control through the 2029 season. It’s a high-risk acquisition for the White Sox, but they may not find better value for Robert, who has underperformed and struggled to stay on the field the past two seasons. But if a player with the raw power of Vientos is available, the White Sox should consider pulling the trigger.

Brett Baty, a former first-round pick and top 100 prospect, set career highs in games played, home runs, and OPS for the 2025 Mets, though he remains just league average in overall production. The 26 year-old finished the year strong, with a .338 average in the month of August and a solid .271 mark in September. A primary third-baseman, Baty spent some time at second base this season, giving him positional versatility that’s extra valuable as a left-handed hitter. The White Sox have a clearer need at first base, but acquiring Baty could shift Miguel Vargas over to first base. If Baty posts similar or better numbers in 2026, he’d be a solid addition to the White Sox lineup looking for an extra boost. Like Vientos, Baty is under team control through 2029, so he’d slot into the team’s long-term plans with ease.

It’s unclear whether Vientos, Baty, or both are available in a trade or what it would take to acquire one of them, but the White Sox have expressed interest in the past. The two teams line up very well and it’s an avenue worth revisiting as Chris Getz looks to build the roster for 2026 and beyond.