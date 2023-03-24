15 worst trades in Chicago White Sox franchise history
The Chicago White Sox have been one of the most storied franchises in Major League Baseball over the course of their century-long life.
With three World Series titles, six American League pennants, and a whole lot of star power both at the plate and on the mound, there's no doubt that this club is one of the greatest franchises in the sport's history.
Like all other teams, there have been a ton of moving parts in this organization, with many players coming in and out on a seemingly daily basis. Many trades have come together over the years but it was until more recently that the White Sox began to lose trades more than they won.
Under general manager Rick Hahn, the Sox have gone through a few full teardown rebuilds and seen an abnormal amount of veterans shipped off for prospects that will hopefully be contributors down the line. More often than not, these deals have blown up in his face.
I think it's rather obvious which deal is going to take the top spot in this ranking, but what about the other 14 slots? Unfortunately, most of these deals have been made under Hahn's rule, with only a small group of them coming from the pre-Hahn days.
Let's take a look back in time and break down the worst 15 trades in Chicago White Sox history: