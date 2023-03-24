White Sox News: The Opening Day starter has been named
The Chicago White Sox have some pitchers with very good past histories. We're talking Cy Young votes, deep playoff runs, and just incredible stuff to work with.
Lance Lynn and Lucas Giolito have both had points where they were superstars. However, they need to bounce back a little bit after tough 2022 seasons.
Michael Kopech has the potential to be that guy too but he needs to prove it over multiple seasons. Mike Clevinger is a wild card but we'll see how his 2022 season goes as well.
The only player who deserves to start on Opening Day, however, is Dylan Cease. He was the American League Cy Young runner-up in 2022 and was the only bright spot on the mediocre 81-81 squad. To say he was sensational would be an understatement.
The Chicago White Sox named their Opening Day starter on Friday.
On Friday, the Chicago White Sox officially named Dylan Cease to be the Opening Day starter even though we all knew that was going to be the case. He had some bumpy rides in spring ball but that happens to everyone. There is no worry about his game whatsoever.
When the White Sox traded Jose Quintana to the Chicago Cubs for Dylan Cease and Eloy Jimenez, we knew they were getting a good return because Jimenez has supreme power for such a young hitter. Well, it became even sweeter when Dylan Cease became what he is now.
On the other side of the coin, Framber Valdez is going to be on the mound for the Houston Astros as the White Sox open the season against the defending World Series champions. It is a premier pitching matcup that should be incredible to watch.
Is Dylan Cease going to repeat what he did last year? That is an incredibly hard ask. All that he needs to go out there and do is be the best version of himself. If he does that, the White Sox will have an ace that gives them an amazing chance every fifth day.
From here, it will certainly be interesting to see who comes after him in what order but we know who our guy is on the first day of the season.