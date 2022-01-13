Players from the 1962 New York Mets do not want the Chicago White Sox to break their all-time losing record

The 1962 New York Mets were amazing...at losing. That is how iconic manager Casey Stengel described how bad that team was.

The moniker has stuck around the franchise ever since.

This year's Chicago White Sox are finding ways to out due that 62 Mets who set the MLB record for most defeats in a 162-game schedule.

However, how the Sox are losing is not something anyone would sarcastically label as amazing.

Ironically, it is the Mets who handed the Sox their 106th loss of the season, tying Chicago's franchise record. The Sox still have a full month of baseball left to play.

That puts the Sox on course to break the 62 Mets mark in futility.

The White Sox need to go 12-13 in their final 25 games to avoid tying the 1962 Mets (40-120) for the most losses in modern-day MLB history. https://t.co/HvvOpwqaL9 — LaMond Pope (@lamondpope) September 1, 2024

Finding 12 wins in September is going to be difficult considering the Sox still have to play the Baltimore Orioles, Boston Red Sox, Cleveland Guardians, and San Diego Padres in September. Also, the Sox wrap up the season against the Detroit Tigers, a division rival in a season where the Sox have just three wins against the rest of the division outside of the Guardians.

The Sox do have two series against the Los Angeles Angels and a home series against the Oakland A's where you can say that have a realistic shot of getting some wins. Even if they miraculously sweep those games, that is nine wins. It is kind of hard to envision where the Southsiders pick up three more victories.

Mets fans would love to see Chicago's AL team take over being the distinction of having the worst record ever in the 162-game era.

However, players on that 62 team do not want to see the Sox break that infamous record.

“I don’t want them to break it. I want them to win at least 12 more games. I hope they do, for their sake.”



The ‘62 Mets and their historians on the ‘24 White Sox:https://t.co/s1ipLAdxdZ — Tim Britton (@TimBritton) August 30, 2024

The 62 Mets did have something lovable about them especially since seven years later when the Mets won the World Series.

They did have the iconic Stengel managing the club at least. The Sox on the other hand took too long to fire Pedro Grifol who had the personality of a trapped skunk. Interim manager Grady Sizemore is not having much luck getting things turned around to avoid this rendezvous with history.

It is kind of the players on the 1962 Mets to hope the Sox avoid breaking their futility record, but it is just very hard seeing the White Sox avoiding it.

The Sox have won just four games since the All-Star break. The club won just seven games since July 1st. The offense barely generates runs. The bullpen blows leads regularly. The defense is awful. This is a roster mostly made up of bad veterans and career minor-leaguers.

The club lacks superstar players. The two that barely register with that distinction are Luis Robert Jr. and Garrett Crochet. Robert Jr. is struggling mightily and Crochet is only pitching four innings a game the rest of way to manage his workload during his first full season as a starter.

It is nice for the 62 Mets to have sympathy toward the Sox, but the Pale Hose are on a collision course of replacing those Amazin' Mets as the worst team of all time.