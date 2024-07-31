2 good moves and 3 mistakes Chicago White Sox GM Chris Getz made at the trade deadline
By Todd Welter
Chicago White Sox general manager Chris Getz completed his first MLB trade deadline. Some might say describe it as going terribly.
Getz did trade six veterans for prospects. He did not trade ace pitcher Garrett Crochet or star outfielder Luis Robert Jr.
Those two were very appealing to contenders but came with big questions that made it hard for a team to pay the steep price Getz was asking for. Not taking a position player with the potential to be an impact player in the first round of the MLB Draft along with not trading the two best assets, the timeline for the Sox being competitive is going to be a bit longer.
That is because the Sox farm system still lacks hitters who project to be foundational or impactful at the big-league level. Now Getz did get three prospects with some promise in his deals, but they are also very young and years away from helping at the big-league level.
Miguel Vargas is the headliner of the players Getz received. He does have a lot of potential to be an impact bat. He also has had issues making the jump from Triple-A, where he rakes, to the majors, where he struggles to hit velocity.
If you want to be nice, you can best describe Getz' performance at the trade deadline as underwhelming. He had a chance to meet a pivotal moment for the franchise and just missed meeting it