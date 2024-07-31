Chicago White Sox Chris Getz had a terrible 2024 MLB trade deadline
The 2024 MLB trade deadline has now come and gone. The Chicago White Sox have been the worst team in baseball for practically the entire season, so we've known this team would sell at the deadline.
With excellent trade chips like Erick Fedde, Garrett Crochet, and Luis Robert, there was hope that the Sox could reload their struggling farm system and gain momentum for the future.
Instead, rookie general manager Chris Getz completely fumbled and the White Sox don't appear to be better off than they were a week ago.
First, Getz shipped out Michael Kopech, Erick Fedde, and Tommy Pham in a trade that involved the St. Louis Cardinals and Los Angeles Dodgers. What did Getz manage to get in exchange from those teams? Well, the Sox landed three infield prospects from the Dodgers, with two of those players currently in Low-A.
The Cardinals gave the White Sox... nothing? That's right, the Cardinals landed Fedde and Pham without giving anything to the Sox directly.
Next, Getz shipped out veteran shortstop Paul DeJong to the Kansas City Royals. In return, the Royals sent RHP Jarold Rosado, who is currently in Class A and figures to be a reliever if he makes it to the MLB. Considering DeJong is over 30 and on an expiring deal, it's hard to hate this deal. Getting a potential young bullpen piece for a guy who would walk in a few months anyway isn't terrible.
Moving on, the Sox also traded LHP Tanner Banks to the Philadelphia Phillies in exchange for INF William Bergolla, another middle infielder currently in Low-A ball. Finally, the Sox traded DH Eloy Jimenez to the Baltimore Orioles for LHP Trey McGough. McGough is already 26, by the way, so it's not like he's a prized young prospect.
Luis Robert and Garrett Crochet stay put
Perhaps the most surprising moves are the ones the team didn't make. Garrett Crochet and Luis Robert were widely considered to be among the best players available on the trade market. Both are controllable past this season, and both have already earned All-Star nods in their young careers.
However, even with more teams buying than selling, Getz apparently couldn't find takers for his biggest pieces. Sure, the Sox could still trade one or both this offseason, but it's unlikely their values will be any higher than they are now.
Getting underwhelming returns for players you trade away is one thing. Failing to get a return at all is an entirely different level of ineptitude.
To recap: the Sox traded away Fedde, Kopech, Pham, DeJong, Banks, and Jimenez and didn't receive a single top-100 prospect in return. Labeling that anything but a complete failure is impossible.