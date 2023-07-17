2 reasons to let go of Lance Lynn and 1 reason to keep him
With trade talks getting increasingly serious, it's time to consider if Lance Lynn is worth trading or keeping.
Reason to Trade: Contending team will pay for him
The Chicago White Sox might be able to get a good return for Lance Lynn.
There are plenty of contending teams that have been reported as showing interest in Lynn. Considering the fact that every contending has a need for starting pitching, they may overpay the White Sox if it gets to that point.
Lynn isn't the only starting pitcher on the market but he is definitely one of the most valuable. Organizations sometimes get desperate as the deadline gets closer and closer, meaning the White Sox could be at an advantage when trying to find a suitable trade option for Lynn.
If the White Sox get a haul as they are expecting for him, then the right move would be to move on from Lance Lynn and focus primarily on restructuring the club.
A lack of starting pitching could potentially be an issue but the White Sox can find a cheaper and maybe even better option via free agency in the off-season.